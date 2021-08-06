China Removes Duolingo From App Stores, Hitting U.S. EdTech

Crystal Tse and Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Duolingo Inc., a Pittsburgh company that makes a popular language-learning app, was removed from some app stores in China, signaling the government’s crackdown on for-profit education may be extending beyond the country’s shores.

“We are working to address the issue and are hopeful that the app will be reinstated in the near term,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In the meanwhile, existing users in China can continue to use the app as they always do.”

Unverified reports of the app’s removal spread on social media Thursday, briefly sending Duolingo’s stock dipping. It ended the day with a gain of about 3%.

It’s not clear whether the removal was related to China’s recent crackdown on educational practices. In late July, Beijing authorities announced a broad set of reforms for private education companies, seeking to decrease workloads for students and overhaul a sector it said had been “hijacked by capital.”

In addition to forcing such companies to become non-profits, the regulations banned the teaching of foreign curriculums, tightened scrutiny of imported textbooks and forbid the hiring of foreign teachers outside of China.

China’s broad campaign to rein in technology companies has thus far focused primarily on homegrown giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. But the unprecedented campaign is creating ripple effects globally, including by restricting the flow of Chinese IPOs to the U.S.

Most recently, fears that Beijing will next set its sights on the gaming sector walloped shares in Tencent and global partners, including Nintendo Co. and Nexon Co. Beijing has a history of hampering foreign firms, imposing its censorship requirements on Apple Inc., while mandating cloud services like Amazon.com Inc.’s work only through a Chinese partner.

(Updates with China regulatory actions in education sector)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts on Alibaba: Mixed Earnings but High Hopes

    Ecommerce took off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided a boon to most online retailers, but even the most prolific gains in market share and industry expansion must cool off eventually, even if for just a moment. The world’s largest ecommerce retailer by gross merchandise value (GMV), Alibaba Group (BABA) reported its June-ending quarter earnings this past Tuesday, to mixed results. Despite clear expansion across multiple sectors, several Wall Street firms had overestimated reven

  • U.S., China Can Work Together on So Many Issues: Wang

    Aug.05 -- Henry Wang, founder of Center for China and Globalization, discusses the relationship between Beijing and Washington, regulation on Chinese industries and his outlook for China’s economy. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • China Telecom Seeks $7.3 Billion in World’s Top 2021 Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom Corp., one of the three mainland telecom carriers booted off the New York stock exchange, is planning to raise 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) from a listing in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far this year.The A-shares were priced at 4.53 yuan apiece, above the company’s book value of 4.49 yuan per share. The fundraising by China’s largest fixed-line operator is the biggest listing this year globally, exceeding the $6.3 billion initial public offe

  • Li Auto Said Poised to Raise $1.5 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. is set to raise about HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in its Hong Kong listing as it tells prospective investors it plans to price the shares at HK$118 apiece, according to people familiar with the matter.The price represents a discount of about 3.2% to Li Auto’s closing price on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The carmaker is selling 100 million shares in its Hong Kong listing and had set a maximum price of HK$150 apiece for the portion reserved

  • ByteDance Lays Off Hundreds After China’s Tutoring Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. has laid off hundreds of employees as the social giant shuts down a significant part of its online education businesses to comply with Beijing’s new regulatory regime for the after-school tutoring industry.The Beijing-based company told employees working on edtech products including Guagua Long, Qingbei and GoGoKid that they will be laid off with compensation, said a person familiar with the matter. At least hundreds of employees were affected, while ot

  • Is It Time to Buy 5 of the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    If you thought last month's rout for Chinese technology stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) was bad, look a little further down the market cap scale. Other Nasdaq-listed peers like Trip.com (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) lost a respective 27% and 30% of their value in July versus the Nasdaq Composite's slight gain. It's never wrong to scrutinize a heavily sold-off ticker as a prospective purchase; why pay more for a good stock when you can pay less?

  • McKesson (MCK) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

    McKesson's (MCK) fiscal first-quarter 2022 results benefit from strong performance across all segments.

  • US trade deficit hits record in June as imports balloon

    A surge in imports of industrial supplies drove the US trade deficit to a record in June, according to government data released Thursday, a sign global supply chains may be coming back online after the pandemic disruptions.

  • Kuaishou Loss Deepens After Media Call for a Video Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology plummeted almost 12% after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, the latest in a string of pronouncements from government-controlled media calling for a crackdown on online industries.The company slid to a low of HK$78.60 in Hong Kong, adding to Thursday’s 15% wipeout, after the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said in a commentary that Beijing should step up oversight of online platforms, particularl

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Another state-run China media outlet has come out swinging at the country’s gaming companies

    Shares of Tencent, XD and NetEase were under pressure as another government owned newspaper takes the industry to task.

  • U.S. Businesses Urge Biden to Restart China Talks, Scrap Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 30 U.S. trade groups called on the Biden administration to resume negotiations with China and remove tariffs, which they say are harming the American economy.In a Thursday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the groups urged the U.S. government to restart talks with China to ensure Beijing meets its commitments under the 2020 phase one trade deal and increase purchases of American goods in the rest of 2021.The groups include

  • ​​Biden offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the US as China begins prosecuting pro-democracy protesters

    President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on Thursday directing the deferral of enforced removal of Hong Kong residents for 18 months.

  • Lockheed’s CFO abruptly exits, sparking search for replacement

    Defense titan Lockheed Martin has named a longtime company veteran as its acting chief financial officer after Kenneth Possenriede suddenly retired.

  • China Will Have Difficult Second Half: UBS’s Zuercher

    Aug.05 -- Adrian Zuercher, chief investment officer and head of global asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses Asian markets, his investment strategy and where he’s finding opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • U.N. climate report likely to deliver stark warnings on global warming

    Eight years after its last update on climate science, the United Nations is set to publish a report Monday that will likely deliver even starker warnings about how quickly the planet is warming – and how damaging the impacts might get. Since the last report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/syr by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2013, both greenhouse gas emissions and the average global temperature have only continued to climb. The new report will forecast how much more emissions can be pumped into the atmosphere before the average global temperature rises more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 167.65% and 205.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Airbnb Is Blurring the Line Between Travel and Living

    The pandemic also altered Airbnb's business and changed the way people use the company's services. People could work from an Airbnb in Los Angeles for three months, then from another in San Diego for the next two.

  • Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss This Year as Delta Jitters Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss this year as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant cast doubt on the continued recovery in demand, particularly in the world’s biggest crude importer China.West Texas Intermediate traded near $69 a barrel on Friday, and has shed 6.5% so far this week, the biggest decline since the period to Oct. 30. A surprise jump in U.S. crude oil stockpiles has also hurt prices.China has imposed a patchwork of restrictions on mobility to fight the sp