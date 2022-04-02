China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The revised draft rules deleted the requirement that on-site inspections should be mainly conducted by Chinese regulatory agencies or rely on their inspection results, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement with other regulators Saturday. The CSRC will provide assistance during the process through a cross-border regulatory cooperation mechanism. Meanwhile, all companies listed directly or indirectly overseas will be responsible for properly managing confidential and sensitive information, and protecting national information security, according to the statement.

The amendments mark an unusual reversal by Beijing, potentially ending a decades-long dispute that escalated when the U.S. set a 2024 deadline for kicking non-compliant businesses off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The compromise would also show China’s willingness to balance national security concerns with the needs of investors and businesses at a time when its economy faces numerous challenges.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks climbed Friday following a Bloomberg News report that regulators in Beijing are working on a framework that’ll grant their U.S. counterparts full access to auditing reports for a majority of the companies listed in New York. The compromise will allow most firms to keep their U.S. listings, according to people familiar with the matter.

The revisions, pending public feedback until April 17, show “China has always been open to cross-border audit cooperation,” the CSRC said in a Q&A statement, adding that the moves will provide support for “safe and efficient” cross-border cooperation including joint inspections.

Under the rules issued in 2009, working papers drafted onshore during the process of overseas share sales were forbidden from being shared with any foreign entities or individuals. Working papers that concern state secrets or national security were also prohibited from being stored, processed or transmitted in non-confidential computer systems.

The CSRC said it’s rare in practice that companies need to provide documents containing confidential and sensitive information. However, if required during the auditing process, they must obtain approvals in accordance with related laws and regulations, the watchdog said.

Chinese authorities are trying to bolster investor confidence following a series of crackdowns that have rattled markets. Promising greater policy stability, China’s top financial regulator last month said it supports overseas listings, prospects for which have been clouded by a raft of new rules and a stand-off with the U.S. over access to company audits.

There are more than 200 Chinese firms listed in the U.S. as American Depository shares, with a combined market capitalization of $2.1 trillion as of May 2021, including eight national-level state-owned enterprises, according to a report from the U.S. government. The threat of delisting and China’s regulatory crackdowns have spurred a selloff in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which lost about half its value in the past year.

The latest changes could help minimize national security risks in listed firms’ shared data, enabling them to open audit papers to U.S. regulators when needed.

Still, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler this week tamped down speculation that a solution was imminent, signaling that only total compliance with audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on U.S. markets.

China could simply move a firm to a non-U.S. bourse if it wants to shield financial documents, Gensler said in an interview. He also pointed out that the American law focuses on non-compliant countries rather than specific companies. So if one request is blocked, it means the requirement isn’t being satisfied.

China tightened scrutiny on overseas listings last year after the New York initial public offering of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., which proceeded despite regulatory concerns. In December it imposed new restrictions on offshore offerings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment.

The securities regulator proposed that any company whose listing could pose a national security threat be banned from proceeding. Firms could use the so-called variable interest entities (VIEs) structure to pursue overseas IPOs after meeting compliance requirements, the CSRC had said.

VIEs, a vehicle pioneered by Sina Corp. during a 2000 IPO and used by numerous technology giants to list in the U.S., have been a perennial worry for global investors since they operated in a legal grey zone. Chinese regulators only started acknowledging their existence in a series of new rules over the past year.

“The CSRC will firmly support companies to choose their listing destinations based on their own will,” the regulator said on Saturday.

(Updates with CSRC comment in the fitth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Construction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says

    A unit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at 95% of Evergrande's projects across the country as of late March. Evergrande has resumed work at 734 developments in all of China as of March 27, including 424 projects recovering to normal construction levels, according to a post on Saturday on the official WeChat of the developer's Pearl River Delta business unit. The post did not give a figure for Evergrande's total number of developments.

  • China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation

    China says it will back neighbor Myanmar “no matter how the situation changes,” in the latest show of unequivocal support for the ruling military that seized power last year. China “has always placed Myanmar in an important position in its neighborly diplomacy" and wants to “deepen exchanges and cooperation," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin on Friday, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

  • Czech ministry urges Russian diplomats to quit over Ukraine war

    The Czech foreign ministry appealed to Russian diplomats on Friday to resign over their country's invasion of Ukraine to avoid becoming accomplices in the "apocalyptic destruction" of a sovereign country. "Colleagues, we implore those of you who have a conscience and who maintain the capacity to recognize evil: take yourself out of this circle of accomplices," the European Union-member country's foreign ministry said. There was no immediate reply from the Russian embassy in Prague to a request for comment.

  • 3 Surprising Reasons Why You Shouldn't Invest Solely in Warren Buffett Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway stock hits an all-time high as value stocks take center stage in a choppy market.

  • Australian journalist Chen Lei faces spy charges in closed-door Beijing trial

    An Australian journalist accused by the Chinese government of “supplying state secrets” faced a closed-door trial in Beijing court on Thursday. Cheng Lei, a television anchor for the Chinese state-run outlet CGTN for nearly a decade, was tried in court after being detained for over 19 months. She was originally detained in 2020 before Chinese authorities formally arrested her in February last year over state secrets charges.

  • Man who issued death threats to Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez sentenced to 18 months in prison

    A Florida man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for making death threats against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Paul Vernon Hoeffer was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of threats to injure. Hoeffer called Pelosi’s office in March…

  • Iraqi cleric steps back, asks rivals to try form government

    A powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric said Thursday that he was stepping back for the next 40 days and giving his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country's next government. The surprising move by Muqtada al-Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections. Al-Sadr's offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere “neither positively not negatively” as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties, try to cobble together a Cabinet.

  • Pope heads to Malta; Migration, Ukraine war top his agenda

    Pope Francis heads to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Francis is likely to encourage Europe’s embrace of Ukrainian refugees while also urging countries to extend the same welcome to migrants coming from Libya and elsewhere. Malta, the European Union’s smallest country with a half-million people, has long been on the front lines of the flow of migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean.

  • China city reconsiders plan to kill all house pets of COVID patients

    An order calling for the culling of indoor pets of COVID patients causes an uproar.

  • Employers are hiring again — but which ones are paying wages that keep up with inflation, and which aren’t?

    'Without sustained rapid wage growth, an inflation spike can't become a spiral,' one observer said

  • How Democrats got themselves ensnared in the right's culture-war trap once again

    The GOP has succeeded in taking the 'center' out of the center-left

  • U.S. senators complain Biden's Indo-Pacific plan won't cut tariffs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai deflected complaints from Democratic and Republican senators on Thursday that the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific economic plan to counter China will not include a free trade deal that lowers tariffs. Testifying before the tax- and trade-focused Senate Finance Committee, Tai said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would not lower tariffs for member countries but would offer "economically meaningful outcomes" to promote trade and market access.

  • US lawmakers push Washington's trade envoy to bring market access into Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy

    Washington's top trade envoy came under fire from lawmakers on Thursday in a second day of testimony about US President Joe Biden's policies to improve economic engagement with more countries as a way to counter China's growing influence. Much of the criticism aimed at US Trade Representative Katherine Tai centred on what lawmakers see as a lack of market access in Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) initiative, which aims to improve environmental and labour standards as part of what

  • More than 20,000 bankers and traders are sleeping in their offices in China's Wall Street amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown

    For one hedge fund manager, living in the office means sharing a bathroom with 20 people and having no access to showers, Bloomberg reported.

  • China hints at recognising Taliban as legitimate Afghanistan government 'when conditions are ripe'

    Beijing has given strong backing to the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying recognition of the group as the legitimate government of the war-torn nation would come "when conditions are ripe". Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered the promise of endorsement at the end of a two-day meeting on Afghanistan affairs on Thursday, when Afghanistan's foreign minister hit out at the United States for undermining his country's political and economic sovereignty. Wrapping up the meeting in Anhui province -

  • Updated Pentagon maps reveal the Chinese military's growing reach

    In 2020, the Chinese military's ground force, naval fleet, and aviation force all continued to grow.

  • Ukraine-Russia war sparked America's energy independence movement. Let's not lose momentum | Opinion

    Seeking energy independence is an important goal for America and one that could unite liberals and conservatives. But to achieve this we have to move away from fossil fuels and not run back to them.

  • California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades

    California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades

  • U.S. trade chief Tai declines to say if Taiwan will be part of Indo-Pacific pact

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday declined to say if Taiwan would be invited to join the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific economic plan, spurring Senate criticism that excluding the island would be a missed opportunity. Taiwan has voiced its desire to be a "full member" in the forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), one part of the administration's effort to counter what it says is Beijing's increasing economic and military coercion in the region. The administration says the still fledgling IPEF aims to be inclusive, but it has not publicly detailed any membership plans.

  • Sierra Snowpack at 38% of Average as California Drought Deepens

    New readings taken Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sitting at an alarmingly low 38% of average. Wilson Walker reports. (4-1-22)