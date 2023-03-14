China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

FILE - An airliner worker asks traveller to declare their health information after checking in at the international flight check in counter at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2022. China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
ZEN SOO
·1 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19 in February.

All types of visas will resume from Wednesday. Visa-free entry also will resume at destinations such as Hainan Island as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirement before COVID-19.

Visa-free entry will resume for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao to enter Guangdong in southern China, and foreigners holding visas issued before March 28, 2020, that are still valid will be allowed to enter China. The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 tests would be required.

The move would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice posted on the websites of numerous Chinese missions and embassies.

China had stuck to a harsh “zero-COVID” strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily COVID-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.

Recommended Stories

  • China to fully reopen borders to foreigners but near-term hurdles remain

    China will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted by allowing all categories of visas to be issued from Wednesday. The removal of this last cross-border control measure imposed to guard against COVID-19 comes after authorities last month declared victory over the virus. But the resumption of visa issuance for tourist marks a broader push by Beijing to normalise two-way travel between China and the world, having withdrawn its advisory to citizens against foreign travel in January.

  • Asian shares extend losses as US banking worries persist

    Asian shares declined Tuesday, with heavy selling of banks shares in Tokyo and some other markets, as investors around the world watched to see what's next following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.2% to finish at 27,222.04, extending losses from the day before. MUFG fell 8.6%, Mizuho Financial Group sank 7.1% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s shares dropped 9.8%.

  • China lifts sweeping visa curbs on foreigners

    China will once again start issuing a range of visas to foreigners as of Wednesday, the country's foreign ministry said, in a major easing of travel restrictions in place since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.Beijing announced in late December that inbound travellers to the country would no longer need to quarantine from January 8, but kept in place visa restrictions on foreigners.

  • VW's New Brand, Scout, Will Build EV Pickups and SUVs in the U.S.

    With production starting in 2026 and a Canadian battery plant set to open in 2027, electric trucks will constitute the lineup of the new Volkswagen Group brand.

  • 100 Arrested in Connection With Iran School Girl Poisonings. What We Know So Far

    Iran’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that arrests and investigations have taken place across numerous cities

  • French retailer Casino selling down stake in Brazil's Assai

    PARIS (Reuters) -Casino on Tuesday launched a sale of shares in Brazilian supermarket chain Assai as the French supermarket operator presses on with cutting its debt. Casino said it would be selling 12.9% of Assai's share capital, representing 174 million shares. The French company said the sale formed part of its previously announced plans to sell assets.

  • South Africa's long wait for justice over apartheid crimes

    Lukhanyo Calata remains determined to prosecute the security agents who killed his father 38 years ago.

  • Japan to Treat South Korean Leader to Omelette Rice, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is going the extra mile to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Tokyo with one of his favorite dishes — “omurice,” or fried rice topped with an omelette, according to local media.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by R

  • Why the Bucs’ interest in Baker Mayfield as potential starting QB isn’t bad for the Rams

    The Buccaneers are expected to target Baker Mayfield as a potential starting quarterback, and that's not terrible news for the Rams

  • Ukraine Latest: DeSantis Expresses Misgivings Over US War Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis., the governor of Florida and likely Republican presidential candidate, said in a statement that protecting the US southern border, confronting China and bolstering the American military should take priority over what happens in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Depos

  • Japan, Canada in talks over collaboration in battery metals supply chain

    Japan and Canada are discussing collaboration on building strong supply chains for battery metals, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Tuesday. A public-private mission led by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and including 16 companies that work with batteries visited Canada last week for talks on building sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.

  • Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on Fallon

    Shakira and Bizarrap performed the scathing breakup song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" on The Tonight Show last week

  • Chinese TV show scene falsely shared as 'genuine video filmed during the Korean War'

    A video of a television crew filming on location has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in Chinese posts that falsely claim it shows genuine footage of Chinese soldiers who froze to death during a pivotal battle in the Korean War. The posts claim the footage was taken by the US military in 1950. But the video in fact corresponds to scenes from a Chinese television series about the country's involvement in the conflict that aired in 2020.The video was shared on Twitter here on February 18

  • North Korea test fires missiles from submarine amid US, South Korean military drills

    North Korea fired at least one missile from a submarine in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, ramping up missile tests ahead of one of the largest joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea claimed to have fired two missiles from a submarine in the sea, but South Korean military officials…

  • Credit Suisse says outflows have stabilized but not reversed

    Credit Suisse said customer "outflows stabilized to much lower levels but had not yet reversed as of the date of this report" in its 2022 annual report published on Tuesday. Battered by a string of scandals, the bank saw a sharp acceleration in customer withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion), which made it breach some liquidity buffers. Scheduled for release last week, the bank's 2022 annual report had been delayed following a request from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had raised questions about the bank's earlier financial statements.

  • How do you grow crops with no water? A rancher on the Gila River is trying an old approach

    Dax Hansen's family has been working the land along the Gila River for decades, but he's turned to methods used by Indigenous farmers for centuries.

  • The Great Hiking Cycle Is Seen as Done as Yields Drop Below Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have declared that the steepest global monetary tightening campaign in a generation is as good as done. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallBenchmark short-end bond yields

  • Ravens G Ben Powers reportedly moves on from Baltimore

    Ravens guard Ben Powers has reportedly signed with a new NFL team

  • For Hill, a World Cup return to Manila was long time coming

    The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team — went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.

  • Green Energy Investors Demand Vietnam Speed-Up Policy Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable energy companies are urging Vietnam’s government to change power price polices that threaten bankruptcy for generators and risks turning away investors.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB