China Reopening Stocks Jump on Report of Covid Policy Easing

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer and retail shares rallied on Thursday after a report said that Beijing was weighing an exit from its strict Covid-Zero policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sands China Ltd. jumped as much as 8.1% to pace gains in the benchmark Hang Seng Index, while a Bloomberg gauge of Macau gaming stocks surged 5.5%. Airlines and restaurant firms also rallied. Air China Ltd. added 6.1% and Haidilao International Holding 5.9% in Hong Kong.

Authorities in Beijing are unlikely to ease Covid-19 controls before next spring, but experimental opening measures could arrive in select cities as early as this summer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people.

Travel stocks also gained, with Trip.com Group Ltd. rallying 11%, BTG Hotels Group Co. rising 7.9% in Shanghai and Utour Group surging the maximum 10% allowed in Shenzhen. Commercial property owners such as Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. advanced.

China is the last major country still trying to live with a Covid-Zero strategy. A relaxation of the rules is likely to buoy the nation’s equities, which have turned in a lackluster performance this year despite bullish calls from money managers such as BlackRock Inc. and UBS Group AG. Traders have shrugged off China’s policy easing efforts as Covid controls weigh on spending.

Shares linked to the reopening of China’s economy were in focus earlier this year after the authorities issued a broad plan to promote internal and external travel. Tourism stocks in China have been actively traded amid speculation a shift in restrictions may be imminent ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th leadership congress later this year.

A relaxation in Covid policies could also likely shore up China’s economy, after some recent indicators pointed to a moderation in the pace of expansion. A services purchasing managers’ index slipped to a five-month low in February.

Optimism also spilled over into Thailand, a major destination for Chinese tourists before the pandemic. The Thai baht gained as much as 1% versus the dollar in the biggest advance since October.

(Updates with details on economic growth in penultimate paragraph, Thai baht’s gains in final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Cut to Junk by Moody’s, Fitch as Sanctions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s credit rating was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings as risks mount that international sanctions imposed in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine could undermine its capability and willingness to service debt.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Rom

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing for Vaccinated Retail Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to begin testing vaccinated retail staff twice a week for Covid-19, a step toward dropping its mask requirement for employees.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russia

  • China's Feb services activity expands at slowest rate in six months

    Activity in China's services sector in February expanded at the slowest pace in six months, as the sprawling industry reels from the government's tough containment measures to stop the spread of local COVID-19 outbreaks, a survey showed on Thursday. The softer reading contrasted with a slight pickup in the services sector growth in an official survey on Monday, although both results pointed to a still soft expansion as the industry remains vulnerable to disruptions amid China's zero-COVID approach. A sub-index for new business in the private survey stood at 48.8 in February, the first decline since August last year, as services firms reported measures to contain COVID cases, including the travel restrictions, impacted client demand.

  • Wheat Rockets Past $11 a Bushel for the First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures in Chicago extended their meteoric rally, soaring past $11 a bushel to the highest level in 14 years, as the war in Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world’s top producing regions to a virtual standstill.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s S

  • GLP Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO of Investment Arm, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- GLP Pte has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering of its investment business that’s seeking to raise about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With U

  • China refuses to impose financial sanctions on Russia

    China has refused to join the West in sanctioning the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine as Russia’s largest bank withdrew from Europe after facing a run on deposits.

  • Biden speech takeaways: War in Ukraine transforms focus

    Only a little more than a week ago, President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address was focused largely inward, looking at the economic and public health woes besetting the U.S. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that has ensued changed all that. The speech and the war in Ukraine gave Biden both the platform and the reason to talk about the fight between democracy and autocracy not as an abstraction but as an urgent reality. Biden has repeatedly talked about the battle of between the values of liberal democracies and autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin as the greatest foreign policy test facing the world.

  • Russian-European Mars rover 'very unlikely' to launch this year

    A Russian-European mission to land a rover on Mars is "very unlikely" to launch this year due to sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the European Space Agency said.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Footbal

  • Mastercard says about 4% of its revenue was related to Russia in 2021

    Mastercard Inc. shares were off roughly 2% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the payment-technology company offered disclosures about its exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

  • Alibaba Cloud Drives Sustainability and Inclusiveness at Beijing 2022

    Alibaba Group said on Tuesday that cloud technology has made the Olympics Winter Games Beijing 2022 more efficient and sustainable while helping the host city Beijing manage the cost of staging the...

  • Emerging markets: Investing in Russia ‘will be impossible for a long time,’ strategist says

    Mobius Capital Partners Founding Partner Mark Mobius joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss emerging markets and inflation as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • CNN confirms streaming service CNN+ to launch this spring

    Once the deal ends, the service will revert to a $5.99 monthly fee - the same price as the Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox Corp's Fox News. The unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia division has invested a reported $120 million and recruited top talent for the new service, including Fox News veteran Chris Wallace, former NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Audie Cornish and Alison Roman, an Instagram personality and author of a popular cooking newsletter.

  • Stocks Rise on Powell Reassurance; Brent Tops $116: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday in the wake of reassuring comments on monetary-policy tightening from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while crude oil extended gains sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football Cl

  • There’s Not Enough Extra Canadian Wheat to Fill Global Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s top wheat exporters won’t be able to fill supply shortfalls caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after drought withered its own grain inventories.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s J

  • Russia’s ‘Uninvestable’ Stocks Cut by MSCI, FTSE Russell Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is No

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireB

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Deere (DE) Closes JV Deal With Hitachi, Buys Three Factories

    Deere's (DE) new license and supply agreements with Hitachi will enable it to offer a full range of excavators in the Americas.

  • Splunk stock gains following surprise profit, new CEO

    Splunk Inc. rose in the extended session Wednesday, as the cloud-based enterprise software company reported a surprise profit, topped Wall Street's outlook estimates and named a new chief executive.