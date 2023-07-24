China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents

China has renewed 15-day visa-free travel for Singapore residents, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- China will once again begin allowing residents from Singapore to enter the country for business, tourism and family visits without visas.

The Chinese embassy in Singapore announced the resumption of the visa-free policy, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement on Sunday.

"On Wednesday, the Chinese government will resume the 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens holding ordinary passports who enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes," said a statement from the Chinese embassy to Singapore. "Visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens are still valid. Visa applications that have been lodged before will be processed normally."

The visa-free travel will cover 15-day stays and applies to Singaporeans already holding an "ordinary passport."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed China's decision to reinstate the visa-free arrangement for its citizens.

"This will facilitate people and business flows between our countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation, especially following the upgrade in Singapore-China relations to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership earlier this year during [Prime Minister] Lee Loong's visit to Beijing," Singapore officials said in a statement on Facebook.

China already offers 30 days or less visa-free exemptions to residents of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Maldives and Fiji for work, study or migration purposes.