China is reportedly sending men to sleep in the same beds as Uighur Muslim women while their husbands are in prison camps

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China's Communist Party is waging a hardline campaign against the Uighur ethnic minority, which has seen more than 1 million people detained in prison camps.

Authorities have since 2017 also been sending men to live with Uighur women, many of whose husbands had been sent to prison camps.

Those men often sleep in the same bed as the women, a new Radio Free Asia report says , citing two unnamed Chinese officials.

It is almost impossible to hear from Uighurs in Xinjiang because speaking to journalists or anyone outside the region can get them imprisoned too.

Chinese men assigned to monitor the homes of Uighur women whose husbands are sent to prison camps frequently sleep in the same bed as them, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported last week.

It appears to be another facet of the Communist Party's hardline campaign against the mostly-Muslim Uighur people in their home region of Xinjiang, western China, for the past two years.

Beijing sees all Uighur people as terrorists, and has used Islamophobia to justify its actions in the past.

Authorities have detained at least 1 million Uighurs in prison-like camps, euphemistically called "re-education centers." Activists have likened the campaign to ethnic cleansing.

xinjiang surveillance cameras More

Ng Han Guan/AP

Since 2017, China has run a "Pair Up and Become Family" program in the region, in which Communist Party officials who are Han Chinese — the ethnic group that makes up most of China's population — stay in Uighur homes.

The program is to "promote ethnic unity," according officials, but also lets the government keep a close eye on them.

Those officials, who are mostly men, typically stay for up to six days a week at each Uighur household, many of which have male family members in detention, RFA cited an anonymous Communist Party official in Kashgar city as saying.

china uighur turkey protest. More

Murad Sezer/Reuters

The Han Chinese officials — who are called "relatives" even though they are not family — visit Kashgar every two months and work and eat with Uighur families, as well as discuss Communist Party political ideology, the official told RFA.

"They help [the families] with their ideology, bringing new ideas," he told RFA. "They talk to them about life, during which time they develop feelings for one another."

"Normally one or two people sleep in one bed, and if the weather is cold, three people sleep together," he said.

"It is now considered normal for females to sleep on the same platform with their paired male 'relatives.'"