China reportedly wants more talks before signing trade pact

China wants to hold more talks with the U.S. before signing the first phase of an agreement designed to end the 15-month trade war between the world's two largest economies, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks could take place later this month.





One of the sources said Beijing wants the U.S. to cancel tariff hikes President Trump has scheduled for December, in addition to those that were planned for this week. The two sides reached an agreement in principle during last week's high-level talks to delay the next tariff hike, increase Chinese agricultural purchases, and address some concerns about foreign currency levels and intellectual property.