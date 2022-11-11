China reports 10,729 new COVID cases for Nov 10 vs 9,005 a day earlier

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 10,729 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 10, of which 1,209 were symptomatic and 9,520 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That is compared with 9,005 new cases a day earlier – 1,185 symptomatic and 7,820 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 10,535 new local cases, of which 1,150 were symptomatic and 9,385 were asymptomatic, up from 8,824 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Nov. 10, mainland China had confirmed 268,753 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 64 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic cases, compared with 34 symptomatic and 61 asymptomatic the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou reported 225 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,358 asymptomatic cases, compared with 125 symptomatic and 2,430 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

Haizhu district in Guangzhou, where most of the city's COVID-19 cases have been reported, extended its lockdown to Sunday, local authorities said in a notice on their WeChat account.

(Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

