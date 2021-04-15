China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

A nurse waits outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,457, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

