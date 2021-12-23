China reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 22, vs 77 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 22, up from 77 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 71 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 57 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, unchanged from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,644 confirmed cases as of Dec. 22.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)