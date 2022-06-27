China reports 106 new COVID cases for June 26 vs 116 day earlier

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 106 new coronavirus cases for June 26, of which 39 were symptomatic and 67 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 116 new cases a day earlier - 39 symptomatic and 77 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,565 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and a new local asymptomatic case compared with none the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with zero a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • To combat coral bleaching, Kenya turns to reef nurseries

    Minutes away from the Kenyan mainland, the densely forested island of Wasini is one of several starting lines for coral reef restoration efforts in the western Indian Ocean. “We use coral fragments collected from wild populations to establish the nurseries,” said diver Yatin Patel, before slipping into the turquoise waters. Patel and his team, who are part of the REEFolution foundation, clean the coral nurseries and measure the sizes of the growing corals, which are supported by plastic pipes and pyramid structured steel nets.

  • Egypt’s president holds talks with visiting Qatari emir

    President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt held talks Saturday with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who visited Cairo for the first time in years. Both leaders agreed to develop mutual cooperation, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors, and boost Qatari investments in Egypt, the statement said.

  • Russia has likely captured Sieverodonetsk, UK military says

    Russia has likely taken control of the Donbas city of Sieverodonetsk, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update on Sunday, noting that most of the Ukrainian forces have apparently withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the area. The ministry noted that the apparent capture of the city comes after Russian forces moved…

  • ‘Too much mayo on a sandwich’: 1 dead, 1 in surgery after being shot by customer, APD says

    Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich led a disgruntled customer to kill a woman and injure another.

  • H&M Shuts Down First and Largest Flagship in China

    The world's second-largest fast-fashion retailer quietly closed its first flagship store in mainland China, continuing its retreat after the Xinjiang Cotton controversy.

  • Dazzling Mountain Views Can’t Hide Darker Mood Among G-7 Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowThe sky over the Bavarian Alps was a dazzling blue, a contrast to the drizzly damp of the English seaside a year ago. But the traditional family photo at

  • China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy showed some improvement in June as Covid restrictions were gradually eased, although the recovery remains muted. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowThat’s the outlook based

  • Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

    About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7′s rotating presidency this year. Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, but initially fewer people showed up for the main protest which started at noon, the German news agency dpa reported.

  • Westworld Season 4 Premiere Recap: Grade the Series' Return After 2 Years

    HBO returned to Westworld this Sunday night, kicking off its fourth season with new mysteries, new threats, and the return of a fan-favorite character we haven’t seen since Season 2. Season 4 opens on a seemingly unscathed William/The Man in Black (played by Ed Harris), who may or may not be the host-copy from the […]

  • The startling collapse of the blue wall

    For the Conservative Party, the facts about the Tiverton and Horniton by-election are ugly: the loss of one of its safest seats, the greatest wipe-out of a majority in history, and the resignation of its chairman from a cabinet that had seemed unaware such an option existed. Psephologists projected that were the result repeated nationally, the Tories would lose 333 of their remaining 357 MPs to the Lib Dems. That won’t happen: but Friday’s result was seismic, and if the party is to be saved its

  • Mike Salinas wins at Norwalk to take NHRA Top Fuel lead

    Salinas won for the fourth time this season and seventh overall, beating Josh Hart in the final with a 3.706-second run at a track-record 333.58 mph. “It’s amazing,” Salinas said. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

  • Israel to let more Palestinians work in manufacturing to fill labour shortage

    Israel's cabinet approved issuing 3,500 additional permits for Palestinian workers in Israel's manufacturing and services sectors, increasing the number to 12,000 to help relieve a shortage of skilled staff, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday. Workers from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War, require permits to cross checkpoints and enter Israel where wages are higher.

  • China's industrial profits slump for second month in May

    Profits at China's industrial firms shrank at a slower pace in May following a big slump in April, due to the resumption of activity in major manufacturing hubs, but COVID-19 curbs still weighed on factory production and squeezed factory margins. Profits fell 6.5% from a year earlier, less than the 8.5% decline in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Despite relaxing COVID restrictions and gradual business resumption in major cities such as Shanghai last month, the weak property market and fears of any recurring waves of infections have cast a shadow over factory production and raised doubts over the flagging recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

  • Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

    Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...

  • Taiwan, United States to hold trade talks on Monday

    Taiwan and the United States will hold trade talks on Monday under a newly agreed framework, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will meet the island's top trade negotiator, John Deng, to discuss an initiative on 21st-century trade, her office said, without providing details. Taiwan still hopes to eventually seal a free trade deal with the United States, Deng told Reuters.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro to announce former defense minister as running mate

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he expects to announce former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto as his running mate for this year's election in the next few days. Bolsonaro will seek a second term in October, but currently trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. Braga Netto, a retired army general, previously served as Bolsonaro's chief of staff from February 2020 to March 2021, when he took office as defense minister - a job he left earlier this year.

  • How ‘Lightyear’ gives Buzz’s 'To Infinity and beyond!' quote from ‘Toy Story’ new emotional heft

    The new Pixar film 'Lightyear' takes Buzz Lightyear's iconic quote 'To infinity and beyond' quote and makes it a bond between two close friends.

  • Apple is reportedly developing a replacement for the original HomePod

    In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports Apple is readying a new HomePod speaker that will look and sound similar to the original 2018 model.

  • My Spin: The balance of power in government

    Columnist Tom Campbell writes about the balance of power in government, the three branches: legislative, executive and judicial.

  • U.S. Air Force 75th anniversary to be featured as part of Field of Flight in Battle Creek

    The event will feature performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team.