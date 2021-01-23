China reports 107 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier

Workers in protective suits help residents in their transfer to a quarantine facility in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 22, up from 103 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 90 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 99 from 119 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,911, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by William Mallard)

