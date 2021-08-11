China keeps guard up as COVID outbreak enters 4th week

Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo
·2 min read

By Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is keeping its guard up as its latest surge of COVID-19 cases entered its fourth week, with calls from officials to close containment loopholes unlikely to see cities easing strict virus control measures.

China reported 83 new locally transmitted cases for Aug. 10, the health authority reported, bringing the cumulative number of new infections in the past week to 583.

That was an increase of 85.1% in the total number of local cases from a week earlier. The rate is almost unchanged from the 87.5% surge seen the previous week, which officials say has been mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 54 of them were found in the city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu. Yangzhou eclipsed the provincial capital, Nanjing, as the city with the most local cases since Aug. 6.

The Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since the first cases were found in Nanjing in late July, spurring officials in Beijing to tell local governments to overcome "a laxity of mind" in their containment measures and close loopholes in their virus-fighting efforts.

But China has refrained from full lockdowns of major cities such as those seen during the early days of COVID-19 outbreak in Hubei province, to avoid paralysing the economy, though some economic pain has been felt.

Residential compounds or districts deemed at greater risk have been sealed off. Cities with areas marked as medium- or high-risk have seen varying degrees of restrictions at public venues.

Flights are still allowed to depart from cities that have reported cases, expect for those leaving Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie. But flights and trains entering Beijing from areas where cases had been reported have been cut.

The capital, where one new locally confirmed case was reported, only allows long-distance passenger bus services with nearby Tianjin city and Hebei province.

China's overall scheduled air capacity fell 31.9% over the last week, one of its steepest weekly drops during the pandemic, according to aviation data firm OAG.

"We do not expect to see an immediate recovery of that capacity in the coming weeks which will further depress the global recovery," OAG said in a weekly update.

Including imported infections, China reported 111 new confirmed cases for Aug. 10, compared with 143 the previous day.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 30 compared with 38 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases until they show clinical signs of infection such as a fever.

China has reported a total of 94,080 infections since the novel coronavirus emerged in its central city of Wuhan in late 2019. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

    Taiwanese author Iris Chiang hardly seems like the type whose work would be banned from publication in China. It’s not just about losing access to the huge Chinese market, authors and publishers say. In recent years, China has cut the flow of Chinese tourists and students to Taiwan and blocked its artists from taking part in Taiwan’s Golden Rooster and Golden Melody awards, regarded as the Oscars and Grammys for Chinese-language movies and music.

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers

    The US Air Force is set to reopen a bidding war between Boeing and arch-rival Airbus over the replacement of its ageing fleet of refuelling aircraft essential to Washington's ability to project power beyond its borders.

  • US to send 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico

    The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections, Mexican officials said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the U.S. government will send AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, though the latter hasn't yet been approved by Mexican regulators. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the new shipments during a call Monday, Ebrard said.

  • Study showing antibody levels protecting against COVID-19 could speed creation of new vaccines, boosters

    New research pinpoints antibodies scientists can test for to see if a COVID-19 vaccine is effective and could speed the development of new vaccines.

  • China to bar songs with 'illegal content' from karaoke venues

    China will establish a blacklist of karaoke songs to ban those containing "illegal content" at karaoke venues across the country starting from Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, violates state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or which encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday. Content providers to such karaoke venues will be responsible for auditing the songs, it said, adding that China has nearly 50,000 entertainment outlets with a basic music library of over 100,000 songs, making it difficult for venue operators to identify illegal tracks.

  • Human rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds

    The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a global nongovernmental organisation (NGO), logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020. Metals and mining drew the most allegations - 236, or 35% of the total. Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, and China's neighbour Myanmar, a leading supplier of tin and rare earth ore, were named as hotspots.

  • Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

    The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles. The drills, which were held at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, saw the troops practice action against invading militants.

  • Melbourne COVID lockdown extended for week after 20 new cases reported

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic. Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown on Thursday, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere across the country have triggered frustration and dischord https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/we-are-not-virus-two-tier-delta-lockdowns-divide-sydney-2021-08-10. But Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews confirmed strict stay-at-home orders will remain in place until at least Aug. 19 after authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 people confirmed as new cases on Wednesday contracted COVID-19.

  • 'They can't arrest all of us': Rand Paul calls for defiance against COVID-19 restrictions

    Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.

  • South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 2,200, hit record

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its most severe coronavirus outbreak. Despite having distancing measures in place for over a month, infections have spiked due to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and a rise in domestic travel over summer, Kwon told a COVID response meeting. South Korea has been struggling since July to tame sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 that were at first centred largely on metropolitan Seoul but have since spread nationwide.

  • Pediatric COVID hospitalizations soar

    More kids are landing in the hospital due to COVID and it's not yet clear if it's because the Delta variant is causing more serious illness in kids.Why it matters: Hospitals are raising concerns about the increasing impact of COVID on kids at the same time schools around the country are preparing to head back for in-person instruction — many without the protection of vaccination or mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The late

  • Less Than 0.01 Percent of Vaccinated Americans Developed Severe COVID Breakthrough Case, CDC Says

    Since the vaccine's distribution, the agency has received reports of 7,525 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections who were hospitalized or died.

  • Indonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. In one of Asia's worst epidemics, authorities restricted mobility to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus on Java and Bali in early July, and since extended them to other areas with high infection rates. "Don't let the improvement that we've achieved laboriously go to waste," Luhut Pandjaitan, the Cabinet minister overseeing the response in Java and Bali, said late on Monday.

  • Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. The United States embassy in Beijing also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying that proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to "use human beings as bargaining leverage". The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing, and Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.

  • 'The concern right now is it's August': California Democrats watching recall wonder when Biden will stump for Newsom

    California Democrats watching the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom gain steam say it is a matter of when, not if, the party brings out the big guns to hold on to the governorship.

  • Moderna to start local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in Canada

    Under the memorandum of understanding, Moderna will set up an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada and also give access to its mRNA development engine. The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, based on mRNA technology, is already being used in the United States, the European Union, and Canada.

  • Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

    Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state's previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.

  • The Oldest Living Panda in Human Care Just Had the Most Adorable Birthday Party

    Happy Birthday An An!

  • Hospitals run low on nurses as they get overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

    The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hotspots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs