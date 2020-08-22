    Advertisement

    China reports 12 coronavirus cases, seventh day without local transmission

    Worker scans a WeChat Pay QR code to buy takeaway meal for lunch near a construction site following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing

    BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 12 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 22, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

    All 12 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the seventh straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

    China reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

    As of Saturday, mainland China had 84,951 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.


    (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yan Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.