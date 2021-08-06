China reports 124 new coronavirus cases for Aug 5 vs 85 a day ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Friday 124 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 5, compared with 85 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 80 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 62 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 58 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 54 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 5, mainland China had recorded 93,498 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)