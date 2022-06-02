China reports 129 new COVID cases for June 1 vs 131 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 129 new coronavirus cases for June 1, of which 37 were symptomatic and 92 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compared with 131 new cases a day earlier - 35 symptomatic and 96 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

As of June 1, mainland China had confirmed 224,171 cases.

China's capital Beijing reported 11 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1, down from 14 a day earlier, the local government said on Thursday. Asymptomatic cases rose to three from one the previous day, it said.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1, down from 10 a day earlier, with new symptomatic cases at five, the same as the previous day, the local government said on Thursday.

