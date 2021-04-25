China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Staff members sit at desks to register people for a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Dan Grebler)

