China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination site in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for March 28, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 19 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,182, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Stranded at sea, coronavirus takes a toll on mental health of sailors

    When Ritesh Mehra, 43, enlisted for a four-month stint as captain on a liquid gas tanker last July, he never expected to be stranded at sea until spring. Mehra, who has 20 years' experience at sea, is also trying to buoy the spirits of his nervous crew of 23, many struggling with fatigue and social isolation. An estimated one hundred thousand seafarers are stranded at sea due to the pandemic, the International Chamber of Shipping said last week.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Birx says COVID death toll in U.S. would have been mitigated with earlier action

    Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House coronavirus task force under President Donald Trump, believes the COVID-19 death toll in the United States would have been substantially lower if the government had responded more effectively. In an interview with CNN, parts of which were released before broadcast later on Sunday, Birx said there was an "excuse" for the initial surge of deaths last year as the government grappled with the start of the pandemic. "There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge," Birx said.

  • Most US Covid deaths ‘could have been mitigated’ after first 100,000, Birx says

    Former coronavirus taskforce coordinator tells CNN deaths could have been prevented if Trump administration acted sooner Dr Deborah Birx listens during a coronavirus taskforce briefing at the White House on 18 April 2020. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images The “vast majority” of the almost 550,000 coronavirus deaths in the US could have been prevented if Donald Trump’s administration had acted earlier and with greater conviction, according to one of the public health experts charged with leading the pandemic response at the time. Dr Deborah Birx was the White House coronavirus taskforce coordinator in the Trump administration and is among six leading medical experts involved in the then government’s efforts to fight the outbreak who will assess errors, missteps and moments of success, during a CNN documentary to be broadcast on Sunday night. Birx, who last week took a controversial new private-sector job as medical adviser to an air cleaning company in California, will point to the Trump administration’s failure to learn from or respond quickly to the first wave of infections that swept the country in early spring 2020. “I look at it this way. The first time we have an excuse,” Birx tells CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in the programme entitled Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out. She goes on: “There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, said in a CNN documentary clip that she thinks the US could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives lost to Covid-19 following the pandemic's first surge. https://t.co/cB08LLbIaw pic.twitter.com/cXqvnYWYa7— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 27, 2021 Trump was criticised for downplaying the seriousness of the virus, making numerous false claims, including that its effects were no worse than flu, predicting Covid-19 would “just disappear” and referring to it in racist terms. He pressed for cities and states to reopen through last summer as a second wave pushed the death toll higher. He also ridiculed the wearing of masks and made outlandish claims such as suggesting injecting disinfectant into the body could be a legitimate coronavirus treatment, which experts slammed at the time as dangerous. A Columbia University study last year found 84% of deaths could have been prevented with an earlier shutdown, CNN reported. Birx, who often praised Trump, claimed in January she had been “censored” by the White House and had considered quitting. But her decision to speak out in tonight’s documentary was criticised by other prominent pandemic experts. “This happened on her watch,” Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University told CNN, adding that Birx had “a duty to stand up and speak up”. Birx also recounted that after last August she said publicly that the virus was “extraordinarily widespread” and spreading in rural areas, and because of the “clarity that I brought about the epidemic” she was subject to “horrible pushback” from the White House and received aggressive phone calls from Trump. Another doctor featured in the documentary, Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appears to repeat Birx’s claims of censorship by the administration. Stating he was “allowed to have opinions now”, Redfield will claim, without evidence, that he believes Covid-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory. “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” he said. “That’s my own feelings, and only opinion.” The World Health Organization has called the assertion “extremely unlikely”, while Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s head of infectious diseases, also downplayed it in a White House briefing on Friday. “Obviously, there are a number of theories. Dr Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives, others that most people hold by,” Fauci said. Birx and Redfield are not serving in Joe Biden’s administration, while Fauci has been retained by the new administration’s White House team, as the leading infectious diseases adviser to the president. The programme will air as the CDC reports more than 50 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and Biden targets 200m vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. The CDC, however, remains “deeply concerned” about rising infections even as vaccinations set daily records. Fauci will tell Gupta that his push to go “all out” on pursuing a vaccine as early as January 2020 “may have been the best decision I have ever made”. Meanwhile, he warned on CBS on Sunday about the risks of a new surge in infections. The US is averaging nearly 62,000 cases a day, up from 54,000 two weeks ago.

  • After a Firefighter's Death, His Son Gets a Truck Birthday Parade

    Matt Boney said a fire chief had grabbed him on Tuesday night as they prepared to pull the body of their fallen comrade, Jared Lloyd, from the rubble of an assisted living center in Rockland County, New York, where Lloyd had died trying to rescue residents from a fire hours earlier. The chief, he said, told him that one of Lloyd’s two sons, Logan, was turning 6 on Wednesday — in just a few hours — and had asked his mother if a fire truck could come to his house for his birthday. “And that’s how this all started,” said the chief, Ken Conjura of the Spring Valley Fire Department, who is Logan’s stepfather. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Boney, a firefighter in Rockland County, started making calls at around noon Wednesday but didn’t expect what happened next. Before long, he said, calls started pouring in from firefighters, police officers and contractors throughout the region. Boney said he had soon realized that he was going to need a bigger staging area for the vehicles, and he directed everyone to meet in a giant parking lot outside a Pfizer office in Pearl River, New York. More than 200 vehicles — fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, dump trucks and tow trucks — streamed into the lot and lined up in more than a dozen orderly rows. “We knew it was going to be big, but we didn’t know it was going to be that big,” Boney said. “We were all in awe, like: ‘Oh my God. This is really happening.’” The procession, reported by Lohud.com, had been organized as Rockland County firefighters were still grieving the loss of Lloyd, 35, an avid golfer, president of the firefighters’ softball league, a die-hard New York Mets fan and father to two boys, Logan and Darius, 4, his colleagues said. Lloyd, who had been a Rockland County firefighter for more than 15 years, radioed a call for help from inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, New York, before the building collapsed on Tuesday, authorities said. “He was that guy that you could call and he would be here in a minute,” Conjura said. “He was that guy that couldn’t leave because he was afraid to miss something. He was that guy you want to have on your team. He’s going to be a big, big, tremendous loss to this department.” Logan, who was still absorbing his father’s death, didn’t know if any fire truck was coming for his birthday, Conjura said. But as the huge procession of vehicles left the lot and headed to the boy’s street, Conjura told Logan to come outside. It was gray and rainy, and the sound of the sirens came first. Then the vehicles arrived, a long, snaking river of flashing red, white and blue lights through the streets of Nanuet. The vehicles seemed to stretch for miles — fire engines from Monsey, police cars from Orangetown, ambulances from Stony Point, dump trucks from MCM Paving & Excavation from West Haverstraw — and so many more from so many places. Logan watched as the vehicles rolled by his house for more than 40 minutes, stopping occasionally so firefighters could hand him presents. “It was unbelievable,” Conjura said. “He was super excited. He was very happy.” On a day of mourning and loss, the procession, Conjura said, was about answering a call to service. “It just speaks about firefighters — even in their darkest moments, they shine,” he said. “They get together and make things happen. That’s what the volunteer fire service is all about: picking each other up.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Panthers beat stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • An unusually high 'spring' tide might help refloat the Ever Given on the Suez Canal, reports say

    The Ever Given, which has blocked the waterway for several days, may benefit from an unusually high spring tide in the Suez Canal on Monday.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Congresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • The CEO of Moderna on the moment he first realized the company could make a COVID-19 vaccine

    In a recent Andreessen Horowitz podcast, Stéphane Bancel discusses how mRNA works and why it's transformative for future drug development.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Nike denies involvement with Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood

    The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday.

  • Blackwood makes 40 saves for 1st SO, Devils top Bruins 1-0

    Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Palmieri scored and the New Jersey Devils held on to beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday night. Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had earned at least one point in their last four games (3-0-1). The Devils needed two replay reviews to go their way in the final 70 seconds of this one to seal the win.

  • Stanley Tucci and Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson pushed back on Prince William being named 'world's sexiest bald man'

    The Sun reported survey results on the "world's sexiest bald men." Stanley Tucci, who didn't make the list of contenders, had a comical response.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • Josh O'Connor: Romeo role 'greatest experience of my career'

    The Crown star's stage role in Romeo and Juliet fizzled out - but was reborn by making a TV film.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.