China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 16 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 30, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,671, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; editing by Richard Pullin)