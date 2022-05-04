China reports 16 new COVID deaths in mainland on May 3 vs 20 a day earlier

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Mainland China reported 5,498 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, including 362 symptomatic cases and 5,136 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That was down from 6,074 new cases a day earlier, of which 384 were symptomatic and 5,690 were asymptomatic.

There were 16 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, down from 20 the previous day, taking the toll to 5,128.

Mainland China had 218,198 confirmed infections by May 3, authorities said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Hou Xiangming; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three suspects charged with murder in California gun fight that left 6 dead

    Three men were charged with multiple counts of murder Tuesday in a mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured in what authorities called a gun battle between rival gangs in California’s capital city.

  • Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record COVID lockdown, combat censorship

    Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion. While some people have defiantly continued reposting such content, others are turning to NFT marketplaces like the world's largest, OpenSea, where users can mint content and buy or sell it using cryptocurrencies, attracted in part by the fact that data recorded on the blockchain is unerasable. The height of Shanghai's lockdown minting moment is rooted in April 22, when netizens battled censors overnight to share a six-minute video entitled "The Voice of April", a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are Four Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • The Obamas Have A Message For You Regarding Roe v. Wade

    It's a warning about relegating "the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Republicans Are Calling the Roe Leak an ‘Insurrection’

    Storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election? You're a peaceful protester. Leak a draft ruling to Politico? It's INSURRECTION!

  • We don’t know who the Roe v. Wade leaker is. But the organized, focused and well-funded Republicans may have just won again

    The bombshell Supreme Court opinion shouldn’t come as a surprise to pro-choice activists, who have seen abortion rights chipped away for years.

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) says the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade is a "judicial insurrection."

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was a “judicial insurrection”. While speaking to reporters at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, DeSantis claimed, “I think there was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public, to try to make it very political, potentially try to bully them into changing one of their positions, and that is not something that's appropriate for the judicial branch”. Talking about U.S.’s stance on abortion DeSantis said, “I mean the U.S. is more in line with countries like China and North Korea than it is with typical European countries”.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Homeland Security Secretary Altered Report on Russian Election Interference to Help Trump, Watchdog Says

    The DHS inspector general's office found that Chad Wolf and his employees made "changes that appear to be based in part on political considerations"

  • Opinion | Alito’s Case for Overturning Roe is Weak for a Reason

    The conservative Supreme Court majority is more focused on politics than law.

  • Germany Considers Shipping Rapid-Fire Howitzers to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considering sending seven rapid-fire artillery systems to Ukraine in another step to shore up the country’s efforts to f

  • Obamas issue strong statement on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

    Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a strong statement criticizing the draft Supreme Court opinion knocking down the Roe v. Wade decision, saying it would limit U.S. freedoms just like other past actions by the court. “Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution were…

  • Ukraine intelligence says Russia's war may end in September

    Russia may be looking to conclude its war in Ukraine within four months’ time with Kyiv's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announcing Tuesday it believes September is Moscow’s intended deadline.