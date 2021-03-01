China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 28, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 13 from six cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,912, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

