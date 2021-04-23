China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 6 a day earlier

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on April 22, up from six cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 24 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Andrew Galbraith; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • 427 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Over three months later, 427 people have been charged with crimes.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Sources: Damion Lee in COVID-19 protocol; says he got vaccine

    Damion Lee could be out for up to two weeks, which would be a major blow to a limited bench unit.

  • Earth Day: Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys

    Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle back to the ocean on Thursday to mark Earth Day. Nicknamed “Sparb,” the 125-pound (57-kilogram) sub-adult sea turtle was rescued in late January after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive, with severe wounds and a missing front right flipper. Typically, sea turtles admitted to the facility are named by their rescuers.

  • Pediatric Covid hospitalization rates surge in Michigan

    Experts blame a more transmissible variant, which appears to be spreading faster among children and adults.

  • Norwegian PM acknowledges malleability to U.S. commitments

    Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg acknowledged Thursday the precedent-shattering Trump administration fueled a belief that agreements or promises made by one U.S. president now come with a four-year expiration date.Why it matters: "We are not naive," Solberg said in response to a question from Axios. The view is particularly important as climate change opens the Arctic to exploration, exploitation and militarization by the Russians, and they chafe at NATO defense exercises in Norway and elsewhere on their doorstep.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Norway is supposed to be protected by the United States and other fellow NATO members against any potential Russian aggression under the organization's Article 5 mutual-defense pact.President Trump bad-mouthed NATO and called on its members to increase their defense spending, while also praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. That raised doubts during Trump's term about U.S. willingness to resist Russian aggression, a position President Biden has reversed.What they're saying: Solberg spoke to Axios about climate change and other topics amid her involvement in a two-day climate summit convened by Biden."We hope that the Arctic will still be a low-tension area," she said. "Our placement in the Arctic is never going to be totally without tension in the area, because of the entry to the Atlantic.""I don't think the Russians have been surprised about the agreement we have with the U.S., or the training and activity," the prime minister added.Solberg complained there was no leadership from the U.S. in multilateral organizations during the Trump era. Yet she praised the U.S.’s continued engagement in defense matters.“We felt the need for more American leadership and presence in those organizations, but they were there on security issues," she said. Solberg has spoken recently with Vice President Harris, and expressed optimism about the U.S.' alliance as it faces global giants not just in the form of Russia but also China. She noted the focus in her conversations with the U.S. is continuing to shift more toward China than Russia during the last several years. "They are helping us put up the barrier and becoming a part of the deterrence, because they have shown that any attack would be more difficult," Solberg said, noting the U.S.-Norway relationship proves the "NATO alliance is, in fact, functioning."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Airlines look past slow recovery to post-pandemic travel

    "There will be a lot of carriers that will not make it through," Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said, citing nameless rivals that were "not viable prior to the crisis". For survivors like state-backed Air France-KLM, market consolidation would be welcome, Smith said, adding: "Even if it takes longer than planned for traffic to return, with a reduction in capacity that's a good balance for us". Air France-KLM expects to need more capital following a 10.4 billion euro ($12.5 billion) bailout in 2020 and 1 billion-euro share issue this week.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for calling BLM greatest terrorist risk to US

    ‘It’s actually white supremacist extremists,’ says Star Trek actor George Takei

  • Mondaire Jones accuses GOP lawmakers of bringing ‘racist trash’ to House debate as DC statehood bill passes

    House votes on party lines to make DC nation’s 51st state

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

  • Sinema, Kelly ask Biden for feds to pay for deployment of Arizona National Guard at border

    Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders have called for additional resources to handle the migrant surge.

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.