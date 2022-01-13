Another Chinese city detects Omicron case as Tianjin outbreak expands

People line up at a testing booth to get a nucleic acid test as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese port city of Tianjin reported an increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another Chinese city.

Omicron has brought fresh challenges to China's strategy to quickly extinguish local outbreaks, an approach that has taken on extra urgency in the run-up to the Winter Olympics starting on Feb. 4, as well as the Lunar New Year holiday peak travel season beginning later this month.

Tianjin, located in northern China around 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Beijing, reported 41 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, up from 33 a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission showed on Thursday.

The northeastern city of Dalian also reported that an individual arriving from Tianjin had also contracted the Omicron variant, state television said late on Wednesday.

Anyang in central China's Henan province reported 43 local symptomatic cases on Wednesday compared with 65 a day earlier. The city said on Monday it detected two Omicron infections and that the current flare-up could be traced back to a student arriving from Tianjin.

Case numbers in Tianjin and Anyang are tiny compared with outbreaks in many other countries, and the total number of local Omicron infections remains unclear. Still, they imposed varying degrees of restrictions on movement within the cities and out of town.

Across China, several cities have ordered quarantine for anyone who has recently visited Tianjin or Anyang.

Many cities, including Beijing, are encouraging people to stay put during the Lunar New Year holiday, typically the busiest time of year for travel.

Citing the risk posed by Omicron and the need to ensure the Olympics Games are safe, the Beijing city government also encouraged commuters from satellite towns to work from home in a statement issued on Thursday.

In total, mainland China reported 124 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 166 a day earlier. A few other cities in Henan, the northwestern Xian city and the southern Shenzhen also reported new cases for Jan. 12.

As of Jan. 12, mainland China had 104,379 confirmed cases, including both local ones and people arriving from abroad, since the pandemic first erupted over two years ago.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ella Cao and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese cities tighten COVID-19 curbs as Tianjin battles Omicron outbreak

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cities across China are imposing tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of COVID-19, with Tianjin battling the highly contagious Omicron variant which has been detected to have been transmitted locally in two other provinces. A Tianjin official told a Tuesday press briefing that 49 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms have been detected during the latest outbreak. The city of 14 million people, around 100km (62 miles) from Beijing, is now implementing tough controls to stop the coronavirus from spreading, especially to neighbouring Beijing.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs of curbs to stamp out clusters of infections. Tianjin, about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the capital, Beijing, reported 33 domestically transmitted coronavirus infections with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, up from 10 the day before, national data showed. President Joe Biden and top health officials defended on Tuesday the U.S. government's response to the unrelenting pandemic as daily COVID-19 infections reached a new high, largely fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron.

  • As China and other countries lock down, the UK is “living with covid”

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson apologized for flouting lockdown rules in 2020, but "living with covid" has been a British principle since the start.

  • Coinbase is giving employees 4 'recharge' weeks off this year, where nearly the entire company will shut down to avoid work from piling up

    The cryptocurrency exchange said the time off will balance out the company's intense work culture that "often results in long days and long weeks."

  • Chinese State Media Tout Ray Dalio’s Claim that ‘U.S. Could Benefit from’ Beijing’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Program

    A Chinese state media outlet on Wednesday touted Ray Dalio’s endorsement of Beijing’s “common prosperity” program.

  • China’s Inflation Is Easing While U.S. Prices Are Rising. What That Means for Investors.

    China's consumer prices in December were lower than expected due in part to weaker household demand.

  • China Will See Big Slow Down in Growth in 2022: Chu

    Charlene Chu, senior analyst at Autonomous, discusses China's economy and the zero-Covid strategy. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Shopify Stock Has Dropped a Ton. Is It Time to Buy?

    The Canadian e-commerce giant has potential to boost revenue by about 30% over the next several years, William Blair analysts say

  • World's largest iPhone factory maintains production schedule amid latest Covid-19 outbreak in central China

    The world's largest iPhone factory, operated by Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, has kept up with its production schedule, despite a jump in new Covid-19 cases across the landlocked province of Henan where the plant is located. Operations of the various assembly lines run by Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have been unaffected by the recent outbreak, according to two company employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. They confirmed a r

  • Epicuriosity 101: Pho is a rich, spicy soup that is perfect for a cold, winter day

    Pho, pronounced "fuh" (not “foe”), is a dish that has a history and lore as rich and fluid as the broth with which it is made.

  • Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics

    Lunch is served from the ceilingat the Winter OlympicsLocation: Beijing, ChinaFood is prepared anddelivered electronicallyJournalists arriving earlywere first to try itThe Winter Olympics will havestrict rules for guestsMedia, athletes and officialswill be confined to a bubbleSpectators will be allowedto attend eventsBeijing 2022 starts Feb. 4

  • U.S. largely settled on Russia sanctions if it invades Ukraine, officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has largely settled on the options for sanctions against Russia should it invade Ukraine and will be prepared to impose them as soon as any tanks roll, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a small group of reporters that the sanctions are in line with President Joe Biden's vow to hit Russia with severe economic consequences if it invades Ukraine. The officials would not describe the actions ready to be taken, but other sources have said discussions with allies and partners in Europe and Asia included a range of trade restrictions under consideration.

  • Bitcoin's powerful surge offers traction in global real estate transactions as industry seeks to overcome volatility

    Owners of global luxury properties are increasingly showing their willingness to accept cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for their homes as prices of alternatives to fiat money have soared in recent years, according to agents. About 14 out of every 100,000 property listings in the US accept digital currencies as payment, according to Marc von Grundherr, managing director at London-based property agency Benham and Reeves. They include a three-bedroom ground floor flat with private outdoor entr

  • China's Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new tests; Toyota idles local plant

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese port city of Tianjin began a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to contain the Omicron variant, as analysts warned of the growing economic costs to China of curbs to extinguish clusters of coronavirus infections. Japanese automaker Toyota said operations at its joint-venture in Tianjin, which has annual production capacity of 620,000 vehicles, had been halted since Monday due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents. "We plan to resume operations as soon as the government's instructions and the safety and security of the local community and suppliers are confirmed and assured," Toyota said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Milwaukee police seek suspect in fatal shooting of girlfriend, shooting of 14-year-old daughter

    The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges Wednesday for Simone Hughes, including first-degree intentional homicide.

  • Ocugen-Bharat Biotech Partnered COVID-19 Booster Covaxin Neutralizes Omicron, Delta Variants

    Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) and its partner, Bharat Biotech, announced results from a COVID-19 vaccine booster study conducted at Emory University. The data demonstrated sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine Covaxin six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants. Earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta, and

  • Biden administration to give additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The Biden administration plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October, the White House said on Tuesday. The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House added. The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development will be channelled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side

  • Day 2 begins in trial of accused gunmen in 2017 Colerain Township mass shooting

    Jury selection and opening statements concluded Wednesday in the trial of James Echols and Michael Sanon. Both men face 22 counts including aggravated murder.

  • United's CEO said one worker a week was dying from COVID-19 before the company mandated vaccines. Now, no vaccinated employees have died in 2 months.

    Scott Kirby also said that while nearly 3,000 United employees are currently sick with COVID-19, no vaccinated staff members are in the hospital.