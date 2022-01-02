China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site in Yuncheng
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 191 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 1, down from 231 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 131 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 175 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where the capital city Xian has been on lockdown to try to control the spread of the disease. Zhejiang and Henan provinces also reported new cases.

China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifes separately from confirmed cases, compared with 38 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,505 confirmed cases as of the end of Jan 1.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe: Editing by Neil Fullick)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as U.S. FDIC chair after power struggle

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022, removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden's ambitious banking reform agenda. Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire in mid-2023. However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC's board - which must vote on key rule-makings - by Democrats, sparking a messy public fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fdic-chair-mcwilliams-says-vote-initiated-by-majority-democratic-members-out-2021-12-14 in recent weeks over who should set the agency's agenda.

  • US experts question whether counting Covid cases is still the right approach

    Case counts ‘don’t reflect what they used to’, experts argue, as data suggests Omicron is less severe but more contagious A registered nurse administers a Covid test in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters Some US infectious disease experts and public health officials are questioning whether to continue using the number of coronavirus cases as a metric for determining which mitigation efforts are appropriate, as data suggests Omicron is less severe but much more contagious than

  • Scientists Predict Omicron Will Peak in the U.S. in Mid-January But Still May Overwhelm Hospitals

    With the news that South Africa has passed the peak of its coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant, scientists are projecting that the United States’ sharp increase in cases will crest as soon as the middle of January. Over the past month, the omicron variant has spread around the world with astonishing speed, even among people who are vaccinated or who had recovered from previous infections. On Thursday, the United States surpassed 580,000 cases, beating the record set only a day before

  • The USDA's new labeling for genetically modified foods goes into effect Jan. 1. Here's what you need to know.

    Starting Jan. 1, labels at the grocery store are about to get a makeover on foods that have been genetically modified. The goal was to get rid of the patchwork of different labels for foods and ingredients that have been scientifically tinkered with, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, the move also puts a greater burden on consumers to do their homework to understand what the labels mean, food advocates say.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and i

  • E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

    The CDC has announced that an E. coli outbreak linked to certain brands of packaged salad has affected six U.S. states.

  • 'Unbearable': Hundreds of local health officials have left their jobs amid pandemic politics

    "For us to see this level of turnover is just really tough — tough for the community and tough for our response," one expert said.

  • Residents urged to stay home on New Year's Eve as SC faces 'flat-out alarming' COVID surge

    On Friday, DHEC announced 8,882 new cases of COVID-19 (6,319 confirmed, 2,563 probable), 19 new deaths (14 confirmed, 5 probable) and a percent positive of 25.6%.

  • U.S. Covid Cases Hit Nearly 500,000 in New Daily Record

    The U.S. broke its own record for daily Covid-19 infections after reporting more than 486,000 new cases of the virus, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 486,428 new cases of the virus, the CDC data showed. U.S. health experts urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the surge threatens hospitals, schools and other sectors.

  • COVID hospitalizations in NJ reach highest level since pandemic's first wave in May 2020

    With omicron variant spreading, COVID hospitalizations reached 3,864, more than at any time since the initial wave of the pandemic.

  • South Carolina reaches new record for daily coronavirus cases ahead of New Year’s Eve

    The state added nearly 9,000 new cases Friday, surpassing the previous record set almost one full year ago on Jan. 6.

  • British chef Jamie Oliver did not win “legal battle” against McDonald’s over “pink slime”, which the company stopped using in 2011

    Facebook posts claiming that British chef Jamie Oliver won a legal battle against American fast-food company, McDonald’s, challenging its use of ammonium hydroxide to treat meat (also referred to as "pink slime"), have resurfaced online in South Africa. The claim, which has been circulating since 2011, is false. McDonald’s stopped using ammonium hydroxide a decade ago, and Oliver has never sued the fast-food chain. “McDonald’s loses the legal battle with chef Jamie Oliver, who proved that the fo

  • South Africa says Omicron wave may have peaked

    Officials relax restrictions noting lower hospital admissions from the Omicron variant than feared.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Isolation guidelines, cruise travel, omicron & more

    Each week, we offer you a roundup of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • COVID-19: 2021 brought more cases, deaths in California than 2020; health leaders remain 'hopeful' for 2022

    Case and death numbers were higher in California this year than last. Local leaders, however, remain hopeful for change in 2022.

  • Steep rise in Tri-Cities COVID cases as omicron variant spreads. More deaths reported

    “We’ll see a very steep peak,” says the Tri-Cities health officer.

  • Omicron: Doctor explains how hospitalizations are still a problem despite apparent lessened severity

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Professor of Radiology & Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the data on COVID cases reported across the U.S., the latest CDC guidelines, hospitalizations, and vaccine distribution challenges.

  • 9 Mistakes That Make You "More Likely" to Catch COVID Now

    As much as we'd love COVID to be over, it's not. Cases are drastically rising, hospitals are overwhelmed and Omicron is rapidly spreading. "People must realize this is a very challenging time period for us and the pandemic is not over. In this season, viruses thrive and spread. Flu, other coronaviruses, and COVID-19 are now coming back with force given the seasonal strength they gain," says Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, MBBS, Ph.D. Professor of Public Health New Mexico State University. However, the

  • Factbox-Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots

    Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help. The World Health Organization has said in recent months that administering primary doses - rather than boosters - should be the priority, though it has recommended boosters for those with health issues or who received an inactivated vaccine. The U.S. CDC took a stance more cautious than it had previously and said on Nov. 30 that everyone over 18 should get a booster shot as Omicron's emergence emphasized the importance of vaccination.

  • Cold, flu or COVID-19?

    How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or coronavirus.

  • Much has changed since the start of the pandemic. But the nation's public health system remains fractured.

    Mask mandates. Remote classes. Outdoor dining. As 2022 dawns, it's beginning to look a lot like March 2020 - so much so that President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans they would not return to those dark days, instead promising a future made safer by vaccines and tests.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Those breakthroughs, along with genomic sequencing that can identify new variants and the promise of powerful ant