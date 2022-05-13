China reports 2,532 new COVID cases on May 12 vs 1,917 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 2,532 new coronavirus cases on May 12, of which 331 were symptomatic and 2,201 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 1,917 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 237 symptomatic and 1,680 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,205. As of May 12, mainland China had confirmed 221,289 coronavirus cases.

