China reports 20 new local coronavirus cases in Guangdong province

China reports 20 new local coronavirus cases in Guangdong province

Mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a stadium in Guangzhou
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Monday reported a sudden surge of COVID-19 in the country's south, with 20 new local cases on May 30, as authorities locked down areas of Guangdong province's capital city.

Of the 27 new coronavirus cases reported by the national health authority in its daily updates, only 7 infections were imported, with the remainder originating in Guangdong province.

On Saturday, authorities in the capital city of Guangzhou ordered residents on five streets in the city's Liwan district to remain at home and suspended non-essential activities, while entertainment venues and markets were closed.

People leaving the city from airports, train stations and shuttle bus stations need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days, with exception for travellers who arrive in the city in transit, the city said in a statement late on Sunday.

Recent infections in the city were contracted with a fast-spreading virus strain detected in India according to genome sequencing results, Chen Bin, deputy director at the city's municipal health commission, told a press conference on Sunday.

Out of the 20 new locally confirmed patients on May 30, 18 were found in Guangzhou city and two in Foshan city, health authorities in Guangdong province said on Monday.

China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, on May 30, compared with 22 a day earlier.

As of May 30, China had a total of 91,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Roxanne Liu and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)

