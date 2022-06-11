Shanghai kicks off new round of mass COVID testing, Beijing cases jump

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's commercial hub of Shanghai began a round of mass COVID-19 testing for nearly all of its 25 million residents on Saturday as authorities seek to contain an outbreak tied to a popular beauty salon, while Beijing reported a spike in cases.

Authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this weekend, with five districts barring residents from leaving their homes during the testing period.

The new tests come just 10 days after the city lifted a gruelling two-month lockdown aimed at eliminating the community spread of COVID-19. On Saturday, Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases for the previous day, of which six were detected outside of quarantined areas.

The city also recorded nine new local asymptomatic cases, up from six the previous day.

Underscoring the challenge of enforcing China's zero-COVID policy, which authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, the country's capital on Saturday reported a spike in cases.

Beijing reported 36 new local symptomatic cases, up from seven a day earlier, and 25 new local asymptomatic cases, up from just one the previous day.

BAR CLUSTER

The capital on Thursday started to tighten some COVID curbs again, with at least two districts - including its most populous, Chaoyang - closing certain entertainment venues after a flare-up in a busy neighbourhood known for its nightlife, shopping and streets of embassies.

The cases were linked to a drinking establishment known as Heaven Supermarket Bar. Infections have since surged, with Beijing saying on Saturday that all of the 61 new cases uncovered in the city on Friday had either visited the bar or had links to it.

So far a total of 69 cases linked to the bar have been reported, with the afflicted from 14 of Beijing's 16 districts, throwing the city of 22 million back into a state of anxiety.

Beijing had relaxed less than two weeks ago widespread COVID curbs imposed to fight a major outbreak that began in April.

With the COVID resurgence, the sprawling Universal Beijing Resort late on Friday rescinded a plan to reopen, saying it would remain closed until further notice. Three of its workers had visited the bar, according to Beijing authorities.

In total, mainland China reported 210 new coronavirus cases for June 10, of which 79 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That was up from 151 new cases a day earlier - 45 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,659 cases with symptoms.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early voting ends Friday: Where to vote in the Las Vegas valley

    Friday is the last day to cast an early vote for the June 14th primary election. If you miss the chance to vote early, you can still vote in-person or drop off your mail-in ballot at a polling station on Tuesday.

  • US Open golf 2022: What time is it, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds?

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have put their names into contention for the US Open which takes place at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, next month - but that doesn't mean either, or both, will definitely take part.

  • US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed American support for Taiwan on Saturday, suggesting at Asia's premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People's Republic of China. “Our policy hasn't changed, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC,” he said.

  • Hall County woman accused of killing fiancé, 82, and living with body for at least 2 months

    Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

  • Wall Street and the SEC Are Headed for Clash on Commission-Free Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler’s bid to overhaul rules for the stock market is reigniting a longstanding debate over how good mom-and-pop investors really have it and whether anything Wall Street is selling is actually free.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to

  • Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defences near key river

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defences near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday. He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area. If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

  • Top U.S. official meets Philippines' Marcos to boost "longstanding alliance"

    Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos met with a top U.S. official in Manila on Thursday, underscoring efforts to preserve an alliance strained by incumbent leader Rodrigo Duterte's animosity toward Washington and his embrace of Beijing. The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

  • FDA says Moderna COVID vaccine safe and effective for young children

    Reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in briefing documents released on Friday that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is both effective and safe for children under 6 years old. The analysis comes ahead of several advisory committee meetings next week to weigh giving approval to Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines for young children. “Available data…

  • Utah's Weather Authority | Hot weekend - Friday, June 10 evening forecast

    Meteorologist Allison Croghan

  • U.S., Chinese defence chiefs stand firm over Taiwan in first meeting

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The defence chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks for the first time on Friday, with both sides standing firm on their opposing views over Taiwan's right to rule itself. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore for nearly an hour, double the time initially allotted. Austin and Wei's first face-to-face meeting comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to spend more time on Asian security issues after months of focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Malaysian short film 'Plastik' imagines a world where plastic pollution continues unchecked

    A Malaysian short film produced for World Environmental Day shares the horrifying normalization of plastic pollution. The short film, “Plastik,” was developed by The MeshMinds Foundation and produced by Studio Birthplace, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program's SEA circular project. Directed and produced by Malaysian filmmakers Philip Rom and Sean Lin, the film is meant to spread awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic.

  • New York's lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

    The New York attorney general's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere “witch hunt,” a New York judge ruled Friday in dismissing the gun rights advocacy group's claims that the case is a political vendetta. Manhattan Judge Joel M. Cohen's decision means the nearly 2-year-long legal fight can continue. The ruling comes after mass shootings last month in New York and Texas reanimated debate over U.S. gun policy and refocused attention on the NRA.

  • Will monkeypox spread as fast as COVID?

    As monkeypox spreads quickly throughout the U.S., might it start a new pandemic?

  • First known case of monkeypox in Oklahoma investigated Friday, health officials say

    The first known case of monkeypox in Oklahoma has been discovered, health officials said Friday.

  • Bill Gates says the world 'got lucky' with the pandemic and it'd take $1 billion a year for the world to prevent the next one

    Gates advocated a global team of experts that would help all countries bolster their outbreak response and help them run drills.

  • Give the CDC Back Its Power to Issue Mandates

    Mario Tama/GettyOn January 29, 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) required everyone to wear a mask on mass transit, including airports and planes. That ended abruptly two months ago, when a federal judge in Florida struck down CDC’s mask mandate.The ruling was politically divisive, sparking criticism from public health advocates, but many passengers rejoiced, unmasking and cheering in mid-flight. Whatever you think about masks, the judge’s opinion will be disastrous for the f

  • Idaho’s largest county jumps to medium COVID-19 risk, per CDC. Positivity rate climbs

    Ada County had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho this week, according to a dashboard.

  • Florida leads nation in COVID deaths, CDC data shows

    Still, the death toll of 262 people in a week is lower than most weeks during the pandemic. The state's caseload rose by more than 76,000 infections.

  • Monkeypox has been spotted in Texas. Here's what you need to know about this disease

    Flulike symptoms, blisters, rash some of the signs of disease similar to smallpox

  • First probable case of monkeypox identified in Rhode Island

    Rhode Island's first probable case of monkeypox has been detected in a Providence County man in his thirties, health department officials said Thursday.