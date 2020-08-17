    Advertisement

    China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on August 17

    Women wearing face masks following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak chat on a street in Beijing

    BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

    All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.

    China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier.

    As of August 17, mainland China had a total of 84,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.


    (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Colin Qian and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.