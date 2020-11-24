China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

Medical worker collects a swab from a man at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site in Tianjin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 23, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. One local transmission was reported in Shanghai and another in Tianjin.

The Shanghai case together with a second one reported earlier in the city has been traced to a container from North America, which the two men cleaned when it arrived at an airport, according to the Shanghai Daily.

The commission also reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,464, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Engen Tham; Editing by Stephen Coates)

