China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,267, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.





(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)