China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 19 the day before

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Qingdao
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 17, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections slightly rose to 25 from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,534 by the end of June 17, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid cases popped up in US weeks before the virus was recognised by health officials, says new study

    Some experts say that the infections might have been due to other coronaviruses

  • Boris Johnson faces prospect of Tory rebellion as MPs prepare to vote on Covid restrictions extension

    MPs set to vote on four-week delay on Wednesday

  • Q&A: Abdul-Jabbar talks new documentary, MLK, social justice

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an NBA legend, but the man known for his trademark skyhook shot has also devoted his life advocating for equality and social justice. Abdul-Jabbar will take another step in his activism walk as an executive producer and narrator of the documentary “Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America,” which premieres Saturday on the History Channel. The one-hour documentary explores the history of protests that shaped the course for justice in America.

  • Raytown man accused of fatally shooting roommate during argument over locked door

    As he was being put in handcuffs, he allegedly said he “had to shoot him to protect himself.”

  • Lillard explains reasons for deciding to play in Olympics

    Damian Lillard has a whole slew of reasons why he decided to play for USA Basketball at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Portland’s All-NBA guard — who will be headed to the Olympics for the first time — explained some of his thinking Thursday about why he committed to the national team, which will gather in Las Vegas early next month to start training camp and play a series of exhibitions. “Pop being the coach of the national team played a big role in my decision to commit,” Lillard said.

  • Virus Experts Issuing This New COVID Warning

    Many Americans are celebrating the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infections, hospitalizations and deaths are at an all-time low since the virus first started ravaging the country in spring 2020. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified the Delta variant, first discovered in India, as a "variant of concern," accounting for 10 percent of cases in the United States. What does this mean and why are virus experts so concerned? Read on for six essential life-savin

  • China's COVID-19 vaccines are being called into question after infections surged in countries using Chinese shots

    Three highly vaccinated countries have seen a surge in cases with the shots, prompting uncomfortable questions for their Chinese manufacturers.

  • U.S. sues to stop Aon's purchase of Willis Towers Watson

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at stopping insurance broker Aon's $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson because it would reduce competition and could lead to higher prices. The deal would combine the second and third largest of the "Big Three" global insurance brokers, the department said. The third is Marsh McLennan.

  • China’s Worse-Than-Suez Ship Delays Set to Widen Trade Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The global shipping industry, already exhausted by pandemic shocks that are adding to inflation pressures and delivery delays, faces the biggest test of its stamina yet.When one of China’s busiest ports announced it wouldn’t accept new export containers in late-May because of a Covid-19 outbreak, it was supposed to be up and running again in a few days. But as the partial

  • Hundreds of vaccinated Indonesian health workers get COVID-19, dozens in hospital

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and falling oxygen-saturation levels. Kudus, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers, is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, which has raised its bed occupancy rates above 90%.

  • Indian variant could have R number as high as 7, MPs warned

    A top public health experts has warned MPs the reproduction 'R' rate of the Delta coronavirus variant could be as high as 7 without any lockdown restrictions in place.

  • Dems Who Raged Against Amy Coney Barrett Look Like Idiots

    Oliver Douliery/GettyAmy Coney Barrett 2, Liberals 0.Her victory this time was a moral one, striking a blow to critics who asserted she was nothing more than a partisan political hack who would put her own political preferences ahead of the rule of law.I’m talking, of course, about Barrett joining a 7-2 majority ruling that the states and individuals challenging the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas didn’t have standing to sue over the individual mandate. This is especially noteworthy b

  • Pilot Sensationally Confesses to Wife’s Murder Moments After Her Funeral, Cops Say

    Instagram/Babis AnagnostopoulosFor over a month, Babis Anagnostopoulos has insisted a group of thieves tortured and murdered his wife in front of their 11-month-old daughter.The 32-year-old Greek pilot said the grisly May 11 slaying of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch occurred after three intruders broke into their home near Athens and tied him up. Before they left with £10,000 in cash, the thieves held a gun to his daughter’s head before strangling Crouch, Anagnostopoulos claimed, according to local

  • Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will send law enforcement to U.S.-Mexico border

    Little said Idaho would support efforts by Texas and Arizona governors to secure the Southern border.

  • Yankees $324 million pitcher Gerrit Cole says gripping the baseball is too hard, begs MLB to let him use banned substances

    Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.

  • The Delta variant might pose the biggest threat yet to vaccinated people

    Some experts worry that Delta could cause more breakthrough infections. Others are concerned that it might evolve into an even more dangerous variant.

  • ‘You’re welcome’: Woman dragged into the middle of ARod-JLo split breaks her silence

    We’re getting more Bennifer intel as the days wear on. Paps have been flashing away so we know that JLo and Ben Affleck are officially together.

  • CDC’s travel warning for cruise ships eases, COVID-19 risk high for unvaccinated

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships Wednesday, recommending only unvaccinated passengers avoid cruise travel.

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.

  • Rumors of U.S. Secretly Harboring Top China Official Swirl

    HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty ImagesChinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang.Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dong is, or was, a longtime official in Chin