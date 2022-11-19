China reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities across the country battled outbreaks and restaurants and many other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend.

Authorities have recently taken some steps to try ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy approach, which is battering the word's second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger, even as case numbers have risen to their highest since April.

Numerous businesses in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the capital's main financial and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.

One restaurant owner in the nightlife hub of Sanlitun told Reuters that authorities had told him and other outlets in the area to close for three days from Saturday.

The outlying Beijing districts of Fangshan and Huairou announced additional testing requirements for people entering from other provinces.

Beijing reported 79 symptomatic and 436 asymptomatic cases for Friday compared with 100 symptomatic and 366 asymptomatic cases the previous day, government data showed.

Beijing authorities are on high alert in the hope of preventing the numerous Omicron variant outbreaks in other cities from spreading to the capital.

The latest data for the country showed 24,263 new domestically transmitted cases, of which 2,055 were symptomatic and 22,208 were asymptomatic, down from 25,129 the previous day.

That daily tally is approaching the highs of when the financial hub of Shanghai was locked down earlier in the year.

This time, however, the cases are distributed across numerous cities, where authorities are weighing the costs and benefits of loosening policies that have damaged businesses.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 269 new domestically transmitted symptomatic cases and 8,444 asymptomatic cases, compared with 255 symptomatic and 8,989 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.

Guangzhou authorities recently announced they would build facilities with more than 250,000 hospital beds to cope with the rising cases. This week, residents staged a protest in defiance of strict lockdown policies. [L1N32B062]

The manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou reported 182 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 1,385 asymptomatic cases, compared with 107 symptomatic and 1,556 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to government data.

Lockdowns in the city sent some workers fleeing from a factory operated by Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. Authorities have responded by offering low-level officials and residents cash bonuses on top of wages if they stay on the production lines.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino targeted European critics of World Cup host Qatar on Saturday and suggested a moral double standard in his home continent. Infantino listed Europe's problems on the eve of Qatar kicking off its home tournament that has been dogged for years by criticism of the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums and infrastructure. “What we Europeans have been doing for the past 3,000 years we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before we start giving moral lessons to people,” Infantino said to hundreds of international media.

  • FTX launches strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors

    FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors. FTX in a court filing on Saturday asked for permission to pay prepetition claims of up to $9.3 million to its critical vendors after an interim order and up to $17.5 million after the entry of the final order. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX's new Chief Executive Officer John Ray said.

  • Being Christian Pulisic: the pressure of life as US soccer’s chosen one

    The midfielder looks liberated when he steps on to the field for his country. How he handles expectation will be crucial to his team’s chances at this World Cup

  • China's Xi seeks fresh diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with America’s Asia-Pacific allies since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back against Beijing’s influence in the region. Xi has not backed away from China’s longstanding claims to Taiwan and most of the South China Sea. As China’s stature has risen, its diplomacy has grown more nuanced than the high-handed approach that has sometimes sparked resentment in the past.

  • China’s state blockchain infrastructure Xinghuo BIF partners Malaysian MyEG to fuel global push

    China’s state blockchain infrastructure Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility has signed an agreement with Malaysian digital service provider MY E.G. Services Berhad to own and operate an “international supernode,” as China continues its international blockchain push.

  • Billionaire Investor Draper: Soured on China Investment

    Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper calls Xi Jinping "a weak leader" who killed the entrepreneurial spirit in China. The Draper Associates founder tells Bloomberg's David Ingles that he was the first Silicon Valley capitalist to go into China and the first one out of China. Draper says he soured on investment there as the country has left the free-market system under President Xi and adds that admission of mismanagement from Xi himself may just only make him consider rethinking his position.

  • Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday said it was premature to discuss any potential trips to China, days after he met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. "What we have had this week is first steps and I'm not getting ahead of myself," Albanese said at a media briefing during the APEC summit in Bangkok. Australia has clashed with China - its largest trading partner - over trade disputes and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Crude oil prices fall following Poland missile strike investigation

    Oil markets are declining as NATO clears Russia of wrongdoing in the Poland missile strike that killed two civilians.

  • Summers Warns Very Risky for US to Aim at ‘Tearing China Down’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned US policy makers to focus on building the country’s own economic strengths in its contest with China, rather than on attacking its adversary.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnMusk Starts Twitter Poll

  • India Is the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy. 13 Ways to Invest, According to Our Roundtable Pros.

    Our first India roundtable explores the nation's promising evolution, as reforms bring millions of people into the formal economy.

  • Russian deserter from brigade accused of war crimes in Kyiv Oblast seeks asylum in Spain

    A Russian soldier whose unit is accused of committing war crimes in Kyiv Oblast has deserted and is seeking political asylum in Spain, UK newspaper the Guardian reported on Nov. 17.

  • NASAMS, IRIS-T already operating, HAWK air defense system soon to join them, Air Force says

    The HAWK air defense system will soon come into service with the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Nov. 18.

  • Woman videoed going on racist rant on train in Australia

    A woman has been filmed going on a racist tirade against Asian commuters on a Sydney light rail, calling one of them “Mr. Chinaman.” The incident occurred on the Dulwich Hill Line, somewhere between the Pyrmont Bay and Convention stops near the International Convention Centre, according to News.com.au. The woman then turns her attention to the person filming the scene, calling them “Mr. Chinaman.”

  • Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World

    Just this summer, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard took their daughters on trips to Italy, Idaho and Mount Rushmore

  • General Staff reports on number of convicts that Russia enlisted in a week

    About 650 convicts were recruited in penal institutions of Russia over the past week. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details:the General Staff has reported that enlisted convicts had been sent to Rostov Oblast for further training.

  • FBI director 'very concerned' by Chinese 'police stations' in U.S

    The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized 'police stations' in U.S. cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. The report said the stations were an extension of Beijing's efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

  • Barack Obama Shows What Fox News Destroyed In American Politics

    The conservative network started the trend and it's been turbocharged by social media, the former president told "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

  • A lawyer suffered a stroke and missed court. A Clayton County judge chewed him out on national TV.

    The judge said she was going to hold him in contempt of court because of his “behavior.”

  • Mailman shares 6-figure paycheck to recruit more postal workers: ‘We need help desperately’

    This USPS worker wants you to become a postal worker — and his main selling point is a six-figure salary.

  • Video shows police chase, arrest burglary suspects running across San Francisco freeway

    Police say officers conducting a robbery abatement operation last Friday followed a suspicious vehicle onto the 101 Freeway, after which it suddenly stopped and three people took off running. The two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.