China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

People wearing masks walk in a street in Beijing's CBD during morning rush hour
BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

There were five local cases and 19 imported infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Ma Rong; Editing by William Mallard)

