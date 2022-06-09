China reports 240 new confirmed COVID cases on June 8 vs 216 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 240 new coronavirus cases on June 8, of which 70 were symptomatic and 170 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 216 new cases a day earlier - 67 symptomatic and 149 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count unchanged at 5,226.

As of June 8, mainland China had confirmed 224,535 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, versus four a day earlier, and no new local asymptomatic cases versus four the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported four new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and five new local asymptomatic cases versus 11 the previous day, local government data showed.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)