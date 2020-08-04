China reports 27 new coronavirus cases in mainland for Aug. 4

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 27 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 36 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said on Wednesday.

Five of the new infections were imported cases, down from six a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The commission reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 21 a day earlier.

As of Aug. 4, mainland China had 84,491 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.





