China's COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows

Nucleic acid testing site in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast.

A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

China's case load is still tiny by global standards, but health experts said the rate of increase in daily cases over the next few weeks will be a crucial factor in determining whether its tough "dynamic clearance" approach - which aims to contain each outbreak - is still effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

A COVID-19 forecasting system run by Lanzhou University in China's northwest predicted that the current round of infections would eventually be brought under control in early April after an accumulated total of around 35,000 cases.

The university said in its latest assessment published on Monday that while the current outbreak was the most serious on the mainland since Wuhan in 2020, China was capable of bringing it under control as long as stringent curbs remained in place.

TRAVEL BANS

Nearly 90% of the confirmed symptomatic cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has banned its 24.1 million population from traveling in and out of the province and across different areas within the province without notifying local police.

Jilin officials should step up the preparation of temporary hospitals and designated hospitals and make use of idle venues to ensure all infections and their close contacts are isolated, a local Communist Party authority-backed paper said, citing the provincial head of the Party.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,768 compared with 906 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 14, mainland China had reported 120,504 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Albee Zhang, Ryan Woo and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Covid cases surge as China battles worst outbreak in two years

    China reports 3,200 new domestic cases on Sunday

  • China's daily cases of symptomatic COVID more than triple

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years and more than triple the caseload of the previous day, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources. China's case count is far lower than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible. The surge prompted health authorities to allow the public to buy rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect infections quickly, as some experts said China's earlier strategy based on nucleic acid test - requiring medical workers to take samples - had become harder with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

  • COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

    China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.

  • China locks down millions of people as COVID cases spike

    China locks down millions of people as COVID cases spike

  • Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

    Ian Forsyth/GettyFormer President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throa

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot is 'necessary' to protect against COVID-19

    "It is necessary, a fourth booster right now," Albert Bourla said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

  • Editorial: It's been two years of COVID. It's time for a full accounting of our response

    Two years ago, the president declared a state of emergency to deal with the emerging threat of COVID-19. Now is the right time for authorities to begin the necessary examination of our state and national response to the novel coronavirus.

  • Obama tests positive for COVID-19: 'Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted'

    "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," former President Barack Obama said Sunday.

  • China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge

    China's government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service. Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new cases were reported Sunday. Case numbers in China's latest infection surge are low compared with other countries and with Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday.

  • COVID-19 dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Ex-HHS officials warn U.S. isn't prepared for germ warfare threat — How COVID can damage the brain — COVID cases continue to plummet as America moves on.Vaccines: Pfizer CEO: Fourth shot of COVID vaccine "necessary" — U.S. set to miss COVID vaccine donation goal.Politics: Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19 — In photos: Two years of the pandemic — Media habits defined the COVID culture war, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.World: China's COVID lockdowns hit Apple supplier — WHO: Americas repo

  • ‘I just tested positive for COVID,’ former U.S. President Barack Obama tweets

    The former president said he's vaccinated and boosted.

  • USDA confirms bird flu in Wisconsin chicken operation

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Monday that bird flu has been found at a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported. In a statement, the USDA said samples of the flock were tested at a local laboratory, with the results being confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. Local farms that raise chickens and turkeys for consumption have been placed on high alert and...

  • Oregon coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in Marion County, statewide continue to fall

    Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, with 2,645 new cases. That's down 40.6% from the previous week.

  • Chaos of War in Ukraine Could Fuel New COVID-19 Surge, Doctors Say

    LVIV, Ukraine — The last thing on anybody’s mind these days in Ukraine seems to be COVID-19. With millions of people on the move fleeing the Russian invasion, health systems disrupted, and testing and vaccination programs suspended in many places, health officials fear that conditions could spread disease. But the pandemic, they said, was no longer a top priority. “People are not frightened about COVID anymore,” said Dr. Marta Saiko, head of the therapy department at the Clinical Municipal Emerg

  • Virus Experts Think This Could Happen Next

    Cases of COVID-19 are steadily dropping across the U.S., and many states and cities are lifting mask and vaccine mandates. But is this just the calm before another storm? "It's too early to raise the 'mission accomplished' banner," says Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventative medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "We're not there yet. In public health, there is a great tendency to eradicate the control program before the disease is under control." Her

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Up By 18% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above the $165 level.

  • France Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions for American Travelers — and Drops Mask Mandate

    Start planning your trip to Paris.

  • Birds at Milton's Blue Hills Trailside Museum in quarantine as caution against avian flu

    The birds will be in quarantine until at least June, depending on how the virus spreads between now and then.

  • Texas COVID patient count down to 1,762 — fewest in hospital for coronavirus since early July

    According to state data, Travis County vaccination rates continue to improve but the area has been seeing a shortage in available staffed ICU beds.

  • Branch County reports 19 new COVID cases; Michigan cases plummet 24.3%

    Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 5,961 new cases. That's down 24.3% from the previous week's tally of 7,872 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.