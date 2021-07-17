China reports 30 new coronavirus cases on July 16 vs 36 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Guangzhou, Guangdong province
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 16, compared with 36 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Twenty eight of the new cases were imported and two were locally transmitted, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with 23 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,213, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates)

