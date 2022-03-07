China reports 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 6 vs 329 a day earlier

In this article:

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 6, the country's national health authority said on Monday, compared with 329 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 214 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 175 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 442 compared with 209 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 6, mainland China had confirmed 111,195 cases.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)