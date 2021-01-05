China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4, matching the count from the day before, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were infections imported from overseas. The commission reported 17 new locally transmitted cases: 14 in Hebei province, two in Liaoning province and one in the capital city of Beijing.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 37 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,183, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

