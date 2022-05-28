China reports 362 new COVID cases for May 27 vs 444 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 362 new coronavirus cases on May 27, of which 96 were symptomatic and 266 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 444 new cases a day earlier - 102 symptomatic and 342 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226. As of May 27, mainland China had confirmed 223,933 cases.

