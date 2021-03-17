China reports 4 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported four new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from seven cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Engen Tham, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

