China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 16 vs 51 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday reported 42 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 16, compared with 51 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, six were locally transmitted, down from 13 a day earlier. That marks the seventh consecutive day of declines in new local cases.

China reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 20 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 16, mainland China had recorded 94,472 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

