China reports 424 new COVID cases for July 11 vs 429 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 424 new COVID-19 infections for July 11, of which 107 were symptomatic and 317 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compared with 429 new cases a day earlier - 94 symptomatic and 335 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 226,811 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with six a day earlier, and 54 local asymptomatic cases versus 63 the previous day, local government data showed.

Of the new Shanghai cases, all except three were found in quarantined areas.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

