China reports 43 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 49 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of Aug. 2, down from 49 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said 36 of the new cases were locally transmitted, including 28 in Xinjiang, while another seven cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. This compared with 33 local infections and 16 imported cases reported a day earlier.

China also reported 11 new asymptomatic infections, down from 20 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic patients as confirmed infections until they develop symptoms.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at 84,428 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.





