China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing

Medical staff collects swabs from people who have recently travelled to Beijing for nucleic acid tests, in Nanjing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported on Friday 64 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 29, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 21 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 24 the previous day. There were no new deaths.

A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said.

The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the delta variant that surfaced earlier this month.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the source of the outbreak was inadequately protected airport staff who were cleaning planes after international flights.

Authorities have since conducted mass testing in the city, and closed the airport on Tuesday.

Two cases of the virus were also reported in Hunan province. One case was reported in Beijing.

The new patients in Hunan were reported after symptomless carriers outside the province were found to have attended a live performance at a theatre in the Zhangjiajie city on July 22. Local authorities deemed all spectators in the theatre during 18:00-19:00 July 22 as high virus risk.

Over 2,000 people attended performances on July 22 and guests were seated at one seat intervals, a health publication run by state media the People's Daily said in an report on Wednesday.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 14 a day earlier.

As of July 29, mainland China had a total of 92,875 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

    China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing. Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

  • Olympics-Hockey-India, Britain and Dutch progress to men's quarter-finals

    TOKYO (Reuters) -India reached the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament on Thursday thanks to an inspired 3-1 win over Rio gold medallists Argentina, while the Netherlands and Britain also progressed. Argentina's women's team secured a spot in the knockout stages, after sending hosts Japan out of the tournament, while the Spanish team's win over China meant they also took a big step to progressing to the next round.

  • For 20 years, Fed has kept interest rates low. Why this is worrisome as inflation returns

    The flood of new money into the U.S. economy has been unprecedented, and the Fed will have to unwind this excess. | Opinion

  • China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

    Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, has ordered tens of thousands to stay home and is carrying out mass testing while experts look for the source of the virus.

  • Olympics Latest: Reigning BMX winner Fields stretchered off

    Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics. Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away.

  • Sunisa Lee Is Representing America in the Tokyo Olympics—and a Community America Left Behind

    As the first Hmong-American on Team USA, gymnastics star Sunisa Lee is giving hope to the refugee community

  • Surge raises suspicions migrants are propelling COVID-19 outbreaks

    The large number of sick and unvetted migrants entering the country has raised fears among Republican governors that the Biden administration's handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is propelling COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • 2-alarm brush fire prompts shelter-in-place near SJ trail

    The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Mill River Lane neighborhood near Tasman Drive and Cisco Way.

  • China flooding brought fear, then washed away livelihoods

    The night the rains came, all Yu Ruiping could do was huddle in her market stall. When the skies cleared, the market was surrounded by chest-high water — trapping Yu and her husband for two days with nothing to eat but a few packages of instant noodles. “It was the most water I’d ever seen,” Yu said, standing in her family warehouse in a neighborhood of Xinxiang, a city of six million people in the heart of central China's Henan province.

  • Death toll jumps to 99 in flooding in central China

    The death toll has jumped to 99 from floods that hit a province in central China last week, authorities said Thursday. An official in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, announced 26 more deaths in two outlying areas, state media reported. Record rainfall in Zhengzhou nine days ago inundated the city’s subway system, killing 14 people, and turned streets into rushing rivers, washing away vehicles.

  • Amid crushing floods in China, officials focus not on climate change, but on control

    Henan adheres to a familiar formula in Xi Jinping's China: Authorities turn tragedy into triumph, while controlling victims' narratives.

  • Tsunami warning siren heard in Alaska after earthquake

    Video filmed by Jennifer Sonne, a local resident, showed tsunami warning sirens blaring in the city of Kodiak.The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15 p.m. local time (0615 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35 km.The quake reportedly struck about 91 km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska. It was about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city. It was followed by seven aftershocks, two of them above magnitude 6.0, according to USGS.

  • Alaska rocked by powerful earthquake, no major damage or injury reported

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -The most powerful U.S. earthquake in half a century left Alaska mostly unscathed, thanks to the remote location and depth of the epicenter, officials said on Thursday. Several Alaskan coastal communities were evacuated following the quake. Among them was Seward on the Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, where sirens blared and residents were told to move to higher ground.

  • Tornado-warned storm leaves trail of damage through eastern Pennsylvania

    After a confirmed tornado and severe thunderstorms swept through Bucks County and surrounding areas, communities are taking stock of the damage left behind.

  • Afghanistan Taliban: Flash flooding kills dozens in remote province

    At least 60 people die and many are missing in a remote area controlled by Islamist militants.

  • How firefighters live when deployed

    Firefighters face a lot of challenges while being deployed. Here's how thousands of firefighters have been living their lives while deployed to battle the Dixie Fire in Quincy, California, on July 27.

  • Rescuers search for five missing workers after explosion in Germany

    Rescue teams in western Germany searched for five missing workers Wednesday at an industrial park for chemical companies a day after an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others.

  • Japan to expand state of emergency as COVID-19 shadows Olympics

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike to records, overshadowing the Summer Games. Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and southern Okinawa island should also be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts in announcing the proposed expansion. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to formally announce the move later on Friday after the experts approved it.

  • 2 dead, 30 injured after leak at Texas chemical plant

    Chemical company LyondellBasell said Wednesday that about 100,000 pounds of a mixture which included acetic acid was released at its La Porte complex near Houston.

  • Deadly fires rage in southern Turkey

    A massive forest fire raged for a second day in southern Turkey on Thursday (July 29).At least three people were dead and efforts to rescue others and extinguish the blaze continued.More than 100 people had to be evacuated, required medical treatment or suffered damage to property as a result of the fire. Livestock was also at risk. Hot weather and strong winds have caused blazes to spread around the town of Manavgat, 45 miles east of the resort city of Antalya.An 82-year-old man was among those found dead, and a group of 10 people were rescued after being stranded on a boat at a nearby dam.Turkey's southern Mediterranean coast, a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists, is known for its scorching summer heat, which often causes wildfires.Officials have said these are the biggest to date.Turkey has battled a series of disasters caused by extreme weather conditions this summer, including flash floods that killed six people in the Black Sea region last week.