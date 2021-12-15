China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 14 vs 76 day earlier

In this article:

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 14, compared with 76 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 51 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 15 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Dec. 14, mainland China had 99,923 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Chen Lin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)