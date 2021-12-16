China reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 15 vs 67 a day earlier

Medical worker collects swab from man at highway exit in Ruian, Zhejiang province
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 15, compared with 67 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 69 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shaanxi, Anhui and the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Dec. 15, mainland China had 100,000 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Chen Lin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired - CNBC

    A memo circulated by Google's leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report. After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported. Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination. When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

  • Singapore mulls COVID-19 boosters requirement to qualify as 'fully' vaccinated

    Singapore is considering requiring its residents to get a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated against COVID-19, its health minister said on Tuesday, as it seeks to protect its population from the Omicron variant. The city-state of 5.5 million people currently allows only those counted as fully vaccinated - or recipients of two shots - to enter malls or dine in at restaurants or at hawker stalls. So far, 87% of Singapore residents have received at least two shots and 31% have had a booster. The Omicron variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity is limited, according to the World Health Organization.

  • U.S. CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda. Use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women.

  • S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a peak of 26,485 in early July during a third wave driven by the then-dominant Delta strain. The NICD also reported another 54 COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 620 hospital admissions. South Africa, the country worst affected by the pandemic on the African continent in terms of confirmed infections and deaths, alerted the world to Omicron in November, triggering alarm that it could cause a global surge in infections.

  • More than 40% of people with COVID-19 never show symptoms, study finds. What experts have learned about these cases.

    Researchers looked at 95 studies from Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021 consisting of nearly 30M people in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

  • Los Angeles Omicron Cases Have Tripled In One Week, Though Count Still Very Low; Hospitalizations Soaring

    Local cases of the Omicron variant of Covid officially doubled today, as Los Angeles County announced eight additional infections of the virus mutation, while Pasadena health officials verified that city’s first case. The new cases confirmed by the county Department of Public Health brought the number of Omicron cases in that agency’s jurisdiction to 15. […]

  • Is it the flu, a cold, or the omicron variant? How to know, and when to get tested for COVID

    How do you tell if you've contracted COVID-19, or is it the flu or allergies? It can be tricky, but here are some guidelines.

  • Omicron Is a Dress Rehearsal for the Next Pandemic

    When scientists discovered the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus last month, it set off an eerily familiar chain of events. Health experts held somber news conferences that raised more questions than answers. Officials imposed travel bans that very likely came too late. Virus trackers filled in their maps as the variant was reported in country after country. And the rest of us waited, with increasing unease, to learn more about the threat we were facing. Sign up for The Morning n

  • COVID disrupting learning | Omicron taking over

    Latest Indiana COVID-19 statistics and more.

  • Let's Not Be Fatalistic About Omicron. We Know How to Fight It

    The new, heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron first detected by scientists in South Africa, has put the public health community worldwide on high alert and the public on edge. Omicron’s doubling time—how long it takes for the number of coronavirus cases to double—is just two to three days. The first indications from South Africa are that infection with the Omicron variant may have milder consequences than infections with previous variants, especially in vaccinated people. Despite some claims, it’s premature to conclude that Omicron will cause mild illness with few consequences.

  • 'Everybody has to go to the bathroom.' Sewage surveillance shows rising flu activity in Oklahoma

    Both influenza A and COVID-19 levels have been increasing in recent weeks.

  • Apple Delays Office Return; Germany Rations Shots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the most new daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as the omicron variant spreads. England expects hospitalizations to surge over the holiday period. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalApple Inc. is delaying its return to office to a

  • U.S. Covid Death Toll Tops 800,000 As Omicron Variant Makes Inroads Into Delta’s Dominance

    One day after the United States recorded its 5 millionth case of Covid-19, the Johns Hopkins University count of virus-related deaths in the country topped 800,000. That’s larger than the population of Seattle, Detroit or Denver, according to census data. On October 1 of this year, the nation crossed the 700,000 deaths threshold. That means […]

  • Tompkins reports 881 COVID cases since Thursday, active cases at 886, omicron at Cornell

    New cases being reported peaked on Sunday when health officials announced 344 new positive cases that day.

  • With COVID numbers rising and omicron here, Gov. McKee will announce new actions Wednesday

    With COVID numbers rising and omicron here, Gov. Dan McKee expected to announce new actions.

  • Omicron spreading so fast it threatens Britain's hospitals

    The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen coronavirus restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country's health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if it proves to be less severe than other variants, there is still likely to be a surge in hospital admissions if it goes unchecked, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers. Lawmakers also voted Tuesday to approve tougher rules on mask-wearing in most indoor public places and mandatory COVID passes for nightclubs to slow the variant until more vaccinations can be delivered.

  • Michigan confirms more omicron COVID-19 cases, could become dominant strain by January

    The omicron coronavirus variant is quickly spreading in the U.S., health officials warned Wednesday, as two more cases were identified in Michigan.

  • Europe sounds the alarm over exponential growth of Omicron variant

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the Omicron variant will likely become the dominant coronavirus strain by mid-January.

  • US hits 800k coronavirus deaths; Cornell has possible omicron outbreak: COVID-19 updates

    A study found that Pfizer's antiviral drug, Paxlovid, reduced hospitalization or death among high-risk people by 89%. More COVID-19 updates.

  • Whatcom sees another COVID-related death Monday, but there was some encouraging news, too

    As of data Monday, Dec. 13, Whatcom County had seen 17,543 confirmed cases, 983 hospitalizations and 183 related deaths during the pandemic.