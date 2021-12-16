China reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 15 vs 67 a day earlier

In this article:

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 15, compared with 67 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 69 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shaanxi, Anhui and the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Dec. 15, mainland China had 100,000 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Chen Lin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)