China reports 87 new coronavirus cases on Dec 10 vs 63 a day earlier

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk at a shopping complex in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 87 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 10, up from 63 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 51 were local cases, compared with 37 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Local cases were spread across the eastern province of Zhejiang, which recorded 35, the northern province of Inner Mongolia with 15 and the southwestern province of Yunnan, with one.

Of those in Zhejiang, 20 were asymptomatic cases that were reclassified as confirmed cases, the commission said.

There were no new new deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 4,636.

China reported 30 new asymptomatic patients, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 43 a day earlier.

As of Dec. 10, mainland China had a total of 99,604 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Narrator of ISIS recruitment, propaganda videos pleads guilty

    Mohammed Khalifa pleaded guilty on Friday to providing material support to the Islamic State via the violent propaganda videos he narrated in English that were part of the the terrorist group's campaign to recruit Westerners.Why it matters: Federal prosecutors said the videos that Khalifa narrated showed explicit footage of terrorists executing and decapitating prisoners — with the 38-year-old Canadian citizen participating in some of the cases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • One Republican votes against condemning China for its genocide against Uyghurs

    Thomas Massie says he voted ‘no’ as he believes US should not interfere in China’s internal affairs

  • Panel recommends that PA state officers who kill, injure others should face independent probe

    The State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission in Pennsylvania approved a recommendation Friday that says state troopers who kill or injure someone should face an independent probe. The panel says an independent prosecutor should investigate the state officers instead of the district attorney, who works closely with police, NBC News reported in partnership with Spotlight PA. The recommendation is meant to increase Pennsylvania residents'...

  • Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadlines

    Ratings agency Fitch downgraded property developers China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group on Thursday, saying they had defaulted on offshore bonds, while a source said Kaisa had started work on restructuring its $12 billion offshore debt. The downgrades to so-called "restricted default" status come even though Evergrande and Kaisa have not officially announced defaults that could result in drawn-out debt restructuring processes. The fate of Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities, and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects around the world, although Beijing has repeatedly sought to reassure investors.

  • China’s Evergrande Defaulted on its Debt – What Does That Mean for the US Economy?

    China Evergrande, the Chinese property developer, has defaulted on its debt, according to Fitch Ratings. See: Why Everyone is Talking About Evergrande: The Chinese Giant Driving Global Selloff Fears...

  • Ford expects to triple electric Mustang output by 2023

    In a hot electrical vehicle market, Ford is pitting itself against the likes of century-old rival General Motors Co and European carmaker Stellantis, while chasing Volkswagen and global EV leader Tesla Inc. Last week, a top Ford executive said that the company was aiming for annual EV production capacity of nearly 600,000 within the next two years, which would also include its Lightning pickup and E-Transit van. Lisa Drake, the chief operating officer of Ford North America, said that the company's optimism stemmed from increasing demand for its F-150 Lightning pickup, with retail reservations approaching 200,000. Automotive News reported https://bit.ly/3rWEiBM earlier on Friday that Ford was postponing the production of electric versions of the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers by about one and a half years to increase manufacturing of its Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

  • New York attorney general seeks Trump testimony in fraud probe - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New York's attorney general is seeking to question former U.S. President Donald Trump under oath as part of the state's civil fraud investigation of his namesake business, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The attorney general, Letitia James, wants Trump to sit for a Jan. 7 deposition as she probes whether the Trump Organization manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties, the person said, confirming a report in the Washington Post. James' office declined to comment.

  • Kim Potter trial: Fellow police officer testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before he was fatally shot

    Now-former officer in Minneapolis suburb is charged with manslaughter

  • Retro electric VW camper van in the works

    Volkswagen has confirmed plans to build an ID.California electric camper van.

  • Report: Asia's civic rights under attack, Taiwan the only territory 'open'

    Attacks against civic freedoms in Asia have been rife over the past year, with Taiwan being the only territory that can be considered open, according to a new report from global civic space tracker CIVICUS Monitor, a self-described “ongoing research collaboration between global civil society alliance CIVICUS and over 20 research partner organizations.” Key findings: The report, titled “People Power Under Attack 2021,” contains a section focused on the Asia Pacific region which rates 26 countries or territories based on compiled data on “freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression.” Of these territories, four were considered “closed,” 11 “repressed,” seven “obstructed” and three “narrowed,” with Taiwan the only one rated “open.” According to CIVICUS, a “closed” rating translates to the complete closure of civic space in both law and practice.

  • Why Novavax Plummeted by Over 6% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the more up-and-down coronavirus stocks, headed south at the end of the week. There was no significant news about Novavax's high-profile NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine, at least on the developmental or regulatory front. Rather, between Thursday night and Friday morning a pair of law firms issued reminders that their class action lawsuits against the company were moving forward. One of those suits, filed by San Francisco-based firm Hagens Berman, alleges that the "Defendants misrepresented Novavax's progress toward successfully developing its COVID-19 vaccine."

  • Lordstown Motors may be just what Foxconn needs

    Until September, Foxconn still was on the hunt for an EV manufacturing partner that had excess plant capacity and an established supply chain for materials.

  • House goes after Trump with bill to curb presidential abuses of power

    The House passed a sweeping legislative package on Thursday designed to guard against abuses of presidential powers as part of a package of reforms put forth by Democrats in the wake of former President Trump's White House tenure.The legislation, titled the Protecting our Democracy Act, passed almost entirely along party lines by a vote of 220-208. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has been critical of his party's continued embrace of Trump, was...

  • Controversial Idaho doctor no longer part of St. Luke’s health care network

    The group includes Idaho’s largest health system, as well as independent clinics and medical providers.

  • Near-death COVID-19 experience has newlyweds rethinking vaccinations

    Ashland County couple recounts roughest days of battle with infection, new friendship with "guardian angel" hospital chaplain.

  • VW Very Obliquely Confirms the ID. Buzz Will Be Offered as a Camper

    Absolutely no other details released, but we can speculate…

  • MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, won’t reveal who got money in her latest round of giving

    MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos, says 'How much or how little money changes hands doesn’t make it philanthropy,'

  • GOP Senate Hopeful Unleashes Fresh COVID Hell in Missouri

    REUTERS/Bryan PietschIn Pemiscot County, a rural municipality in the southeastern corner of Missouri’s Bootheel, only about 26 percent of the population is fully vaccinated—if not boosted—against COVID-19 despite growing hospital numbers and a rapid increase in cases.The shocking statistic is similar to other counties along the southern border of the state, including New Madrid, which is boasting a rate of just under 35 percent for its 17,560 residents.But even with a surge in cases in the Show-

  • Omicron was in California weeks ago, before officials raised alarms, water sample suggests

    Omicron coronavirus strain was detected in California's wastewater last month, even before the WHO declared it a 'variant of concern,' data suggests.

  • Delta drives surge in US cases before omicron gains foothold; 75% of US infections by new variant among vaccinated: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Even before omicron establishes a firm foothold, infections are soaring, including in highly vaccinated regions like New England. Latest COVID news.