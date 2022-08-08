China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO - COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 231,266 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases.

The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is fighting an outbreak and said it had reported 801 symptomatic and 409 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

The city imposed a lockdown this past Saturday.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes

    Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said.

  • Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor for election probe into GOP AG candidate, others

    While Nessel indicated there were ongoing investigations tied to efforts to undermine the 2020 election, documents show the probes may be nearly done.

  • Dodgers preview their anticipated October prowess in comeback vs. Padres

    Home runs by Will Smith and Max Muncy propel the Dodgers to their seventh consecutive victory and a series win over the San Diego Padres.

  • China, Taiwan residents don't expect conflict

    STORY: Extensive drills of military hardware in six zones around Taiwan were deployed the day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.The exercises are expected to last until noon on Sunday (August 7).From Pingtan, which is 68 nautical miles to Hsinchu in Taiwan, residents and Chinese tourists said they did not expect further tensions between the two sides of the Strait.In Taipai, resident Cai Jingyuan, told Reuters she thinks Beijing will not take the risk of an attack, as Taiwan will fight back.It comes as Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

  • Tennessee fisherman lands another big catfish after catching two in the spring

    Ivan Garren caught this huge catfish in the Tennessee River after catching two in the spring. Garren did not weigh the fish.

  • Saliba makes instant impact in Arsenal debut

    Robbie Mustoe highlights William Saliba's contribution to Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as the young defender played a big part to secure a clean sheet in his Gunners debut.

  • Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

    The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28, after surging 1.57% in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since June 17. Traders currently see a 73.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before surprisingly strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.

  • Toyota Offers to Buy Back bZ4X EVs with Wheels That Might Fall Off

    A recall was announced in June and affects 258 units of the new model. It also involves several hundred Subaru Solterra EVs, but those have not yet reached customers.

  • Biden Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Rebound Case, White House Doctor Says

    The president will remain in isolation until a second negative test; he will be tested again on Sunday morning.

  • Fighting continues as Russian forces advance on Bakhmut General Staff report

    SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 07:11 Russian forces are continuing to mount an offensive on Bakhmut. Fighting is currently underway. Source: General Staff of the ArmedForces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 August Details: On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces also used tank guns, as well as tubed and rocket artillery, to fire on the areas in and around Bakhmutske, Toretsk, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Pivnichne and Vershyna.

  • Trump can’t stop calling himself ‘most persecuted person’ in US history

    The former president was speaking at a rally on Friday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to endorse local candidates

  • Taiwan Vows Not to Bow to Pressure With China Drills Due to End

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan reiterated it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of military drills in the air and seas surrounding the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments Syst

  • Biden leaves White House for first time in 18 days

    On Aug. 7 President Biden left the White House for the first time in 18 days, telling reporters he “felt good” following his coronavirus diagnosis.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • How is that Kremlin bank account looking?

    In the face of mounting sanctions the Russian economy isn't doing as badly as initially thought. One big reason: income from Russia's oil exports continues to come in.

  • Uganda LGBT rights: Government shuts down key advocacy group

    Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) decried the move as a 'witch hunt' targeting the LGBT community.

  • An apologetic rioter had a moment during a Jan. 6 hearing. How should we feel about that?

    Experts see room to forgive rioters like Stephen Ayres. For others, his role in a large-scale attack on the U.S. government shouldn’t be forgotten.

  • China state TV shows military drills around Taiwan

    STORY: CCTV showed naval warships on patrol, fighter jets in the sky, military vehicles and ground troops participating in drills.The exercises were focused on testing its land strike and sea assault capabilities, said China's military.Beijing launched four days of unprecedented military exercises in response to a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-governing island which China claims sovereignty over.The Chinese military exercises, centered on six areas surrounding Taiwan, began on Thursday (August 4) and were scheduled to last until midday on Sunday.

  • Biden tests negative for Covid, will continue isolation, doctor says

    President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid Saturday but will continue to isolate until he tests negative a second time, his doctor said in a letter. "The Pre