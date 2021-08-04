China reports 96 new coronavirus cases for Aug 3 vs 90 a day ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 3, compared with 90 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 71 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 61 a day earlier.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 41 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 3, mainland China had recorded 93,289 confirmed cases. The cumulative death toll was unchanged at 4,636.

